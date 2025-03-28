CDFG Global Brands Meeting Fuels Global Expansion of Chinese Cultural-Trend Brands

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 March 2025 - Under the theme “Redefine Frontiers, Synergize Futures,“ the CDFG Global Brands Meeting 2025 convened in Sanya, attracting 224 global brands across tobacco & spirits, fragrances & cosmetics, luxury goods, and food & general merchandises. The event provided deep insights into China’s travel retail market, focusing on policy trends, industry innovation, and cutting-edge technologies.

Strategic Partnerships to Drive Global Expansion

CDFG signed agreements with eight representative Chinese brands that exemplify the rise of national trends, blending traditional culture with modern design across fashion, sports, beauty, and lifestyle sectors:

· Bloomage Bio Technology Corporation Limited (skincare innovation)

· Giant Biogene Holding Co., Ltd. (biotech-driven beauty)

· Shanghai Chando Group Co., Ltd. (eco-conscious cosmetics)

· Eve Group (traditional craftsmanship meets modern design)

· Xian You San Ding Culture & Art Adverting Co. , Ltd. (cultural art revitalization)

· Putian Cangyuntang Art Co. (heritage-inspired collectibles)

· Youth Home Sporting Goods (sports lifestyle branding)

· Xiamen Tianxingke Digital Tech (digital cultural experiences)

From Local Champions to Global Icons

As the world’s leading travel retailer, CDFG will leverage its global distribution network, supply chain expertise, and consumer insights to support these brands in product localization, marketing, and overseas channel expansion. The partnerships aim to bridge Chinese cultural heritage with global consumer trends, transforming “Made in China” into “Global Icons” while enhancing both cultural influence and commercial value.

Quality as the Cornerstone

CDFG maintains rigorous quality control from procurement to retail, ensuring every product embodies brand excellence. As the most trusted gateway for international brands entering China and Chinese brands expanding abroad, CDFG combines operational precision with cultural authenticity.

Future Vision: A New Era for Travel Retail

CDFG will continue to accelerate the globalization of China-chic brands through cross-cultural innovation and overseas market development. By collaborating with global partners, the group aims to redefine the future of travel retail, creating shared value in an interconnected world.