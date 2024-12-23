Celebrating 25 Years of Excellence: DYXnet Embarks the New Chapter of Digital Transformation

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 December 2024 - DYXnet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET), is proud to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2024, marking a quarter-century of excellence in supporting enterprises on digital transformation journeys. DYXnet hosted the Annual Luncheon 2024 in December, themed “Each Chapter a Milestone, Each Step a Leap Forward”, to kick off a new era of transformation. With over a hundred guests in attendance, DYXnet reaffirmed its commitment to intelligent transformation through emerging technologies such as AI with its network, security, and cloud services. Its stable and extensive connectivity helps businesses navigate change and explore emerging opportunities.

Integrating Cloud, Network, and Security Services to Build the “Digital Canal”

DYXnet was founded in 1999 and became a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNET Group in 2014. It has transformed from a carrier-neutral enterprise network service provider into a one-stop ICT solutions provider, offering a comprehensive range of services, such as MPLS, SD-WAN, and SASE. With reliable and extensive connectivity, alongside expert technical support from consulting and deployment to operations management, DYXnet customizes solutions to fit each client’s unique needs, aiding businesses in managing change and seizing new opportunities.

Senica Chen, CEO of DYXnet, emphasized that DYXnet has remained committed to innovation over the past 25 years, adhering to its customer-centric philosophy, dedication to quality service, and expansion of global coverage. She stated in her welcome address, “In addition to our existing deployments in Southeast Asia and Europe, this year we have launched new network PoPs (points of presence) in Dubai and Mexico, broadening our network coverage. This enables our clients to leverage seamless connectivity and gain advantages in emerging markets.” With the growth of the global market and the expanding needs of clients, DYXnet operates over 200 PoPs worldwide, covering more than 700 cities and establishing over 30,000 client sites.

Senica expressed profound gratitude to the DYXnet team for their unwavering dedication and the continuous support and trust of partners and clients over the years. She stated, “We believe that only by working hand in hand with our clients and partners can we overcome challenges together and build the ‘Digital Canal’ to achieve today’s successes!”

AI Innovation: Embracing a New Chapter in Intelligent Transformation

In light of the rapid evolution of AI, businesses strive to keep pace with the technology, leading to changes in ICT infrastructure, networks, and security domains. To address this, DYXnet hosted a panel discussion titled “The Next Chapter of Transformation” at the annual luncheon, inviting partners to discuss the latest trends in the AI era, yielding fruitful results.

In recent years, DYXnet has proactively integrated AI technologies into its products and solutions, including the enhancement of network services, the next-generation intelligent network “InsightNet,“ which combines AI with network operations management to enable artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps), making network management more efficient. This innovative technology has been recognized in the industry, winning the Gold Award for “Innovation in Digital Transformation” at the Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards earlier this year, showcasing DYXnet’s excellence in the AI field.

Additionally, DYXnet has launched an innovative AI series, which includes the enterprise-grade GenAI assistant “DYXnet ChatV” and an AI multimedia solution, “Digital Human Platform,“ developed in collaboration with Tencent. The former seamlessly integrates with powerful models such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and SenseTime’s SenseChat AI, allowing clients to build customized knowledge bases and intelligent assistants, while the latter leverages cutting-edge AI technology to quickly generate AI anchor videos, creating brand ambassadors and unlocking real-time scenarios of digital humans in conjunction with DYXnet ChatV.

Looking ahead, DYXnet will continue to drive innovation in network, security, cloud, and AI services while staying attuned to technological advancements and market demands. It is committed to seeking breakthroughs that help clients maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly changing marketplace and uncover limitless opportunities. DYXnet looks forward to providing reliable technical support in every chapter of digital transformation, connecting innovative ideas, and driving change across various sectors.

https://www.dyxnet.com