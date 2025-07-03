Central Europe Technologies recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Romania for 2025

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 July 2025 – Central Europe Technologies has been officially recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Romania for 2025. Central Europe Technologies is a Shared Service Center for BNP Paribas Group, providing IT, Operations and Risk expertise to BNP Paribas Personal Finance entities and beyond, reaching millions of users worldwide. This prestigious certification reflects the organization’s unwavering commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and high-performing workplace environment.

Commenting on the achievement, Brigitte Doguet, CEO of Central Europe Technologies, said:

“We are incredibly proud to receive the Best Places to Work certification. This is a significant milestone for Central Europe Technologies as it reflects our deep commitment to fostering a culture where employees feel engaged, valued, and empowered to grow. This recognition reinforces our position as an employer of choice and directly supports our commitment to delivering meaningful value and consistent excellence to our clients, because engaged teams deliver exceptional results.”

Florenta Hamzu, HR Director at Central Europe Technologies, added:

“At Central Europe Technologies, our greatest strength lies in our people: their passion, creativity, and drive are what shape our culture every day. Being named one of the Best Places to Work is more than a recognition—it’s a celebration of the environment we’ve built together, where individuals are encouraged to grow, contribute meaningfully, and bring their whole selves to work. Our people are the foundation of our success, and we remain deeply committed to creating a workplace where they feel inspired and supported every step of the way.”

The Best Places to Work certification is a highly sought-after achievement that recognizes organizations demonstrating excellence in employee experience and workplace culture. By earning this distinction, Central Europe Technologies reinforces its position as an employer of choice within the Romanian market.

For more information about Central Europe Technologies, please visit: https://personal-finance.bnpparibas/en/

For more information about the certification program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/best-places-to-work-program/

Twitter: http://www.twitter/bptw4

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bptw4all/