Enhanced Changemakers Program and LVMH Group collaboration drive momentum for shared ESG commitment

Participants gathered at the Changemakers Tenant Sustainability Awards 2025 in Hong Kong, joining Hang Lung executives Mr. John Haffner, Deputy Director – Sustainability (third from the left in the front row), Miss Helen Lau, Deputy Director – Hong Kong Business Operation (fifth from the left in the front row) and guest speaker Prof. Loh (fourth from the left in the front row)

HONG KONG SAR and SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2025 - Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) (the “Company” or “Hang Lung”) is scaling up its collaborative efforts with tenants in reducing energy use and waste, advancing circularity, and improving community wellbeing. Leading the industry shift towards shared responsibility for sustainability, Hang Lung fosters collaboration through its Changemakers: Tenant Partnerships on Sustainability Program (the “Changemakers Program”), which completed a successful pilot year in 2024. The program was inspired by the Company’s pioneering sustainability partnership with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (”LVMH Group”), launched in 2022. To date, Hang Lung has collaborated with 49 tenants from various sectors – including office, retail, and hospitality – across 17 properties in Hong Kong and mainland China, totaling over 220,500 square meters of leased floor area or 11% of Hang Lung’s leasable floor area.

Building on insights from early adopters such as AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited, Credit Agricole CIB (China) Limited, Decathlon Hong Kong, Longchamp, Qeelin, Siemens Ltd., China Shenyang Branch, Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, and Tam Jai International Co. Limited, Hang Lung has enhanced the Changemakers Program for greater impact and engagement, including offering tenants access to a comprehensive energy and carbon management platform. This solution provides tenants with real-time energy consumption analytics across their leased spaces, delivering data-driven, actionable insights to enhance energy efficiency, support sustainability goals, and optimize operational performance. The Changemakers Program also continues to deliver best practice sharing and benchmarking with peers, capacity-building resources, and hands-on support from Hang Lung, including technical services and volunteering opportunities. “Underpinning all our sustainability efforts is a belief in the power of collective action. Our tenants are essential partners in both business and sustainability, and Hang Lung is proud to join forces with them in pursuit of meaningful impacts for the environment and society,“ Mr. Adriel Chan, Chair of Hang Lung Properties and Chair of the Sustainability Steering Committee, said. “Collaborating with tenants to reduce carbon is also one of our key actions on our pathway to net zero emissions by 2050.” At the recent Changemakers Tenant Sustainability Awards 2025 held in Hong Kong, the community celebrated the accomplishments of tenants from the first year of the Changemakers Program, and invited leading tenants to share their innovative practices with others. Professor Christine Loh, Chief Development Strategist, Institute for the Environment at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, said, “Hang Lung’s approach highlights the value of partnerships. We know what we need to do; we just need to keep working together and learning from one another.”

Speaking to Changemakers Program awardees at the Shanghai ceremony, Mr. Brian Linden, Co-founder of The Linden Center and author of Redefining Diplomacy: One Village at a Time, said, “To be truly effective, any sustainability initiative must go beyond the purely physical, and adopt a more holistic approach. This means incorporating social and cultural traditions to deepen the connection with and involvement from the local community. The Changemakers Program is also cultivating this approach – driving innovation through fostering collaboration and community.”

Whether tenants are just starting on their sustainability journey, or ready to lead, the Changemakers Program offers a path for collaboration, impact, and recognition. For more information, please email Sustainability@HangLung.com. Note to Editors: Tenants can opt to participate at either the Foundational or Advanced level of the Changemakers Program, joining a vibrant sustainability community that supports shared learning and measurable action. Hang Lung office, retail, and hospitality tenants already making an impact as early adopters under the Program include: List of tenants and awards – Changemakers Tenant Sustainability Awards 2025