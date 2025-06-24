Changhong Unveils Smart Living Innovations at 2025 Jakarta Expo, Bringing AI-Driven Appliances to Indonesian Homes

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2025 - Changhong, a global leader in smart home technology, is making a bold statement at Southeast Asia’s premier trade show, the 2025 Jakarta International Expo. Showcasing groundbreaking AI-driven home appliances, Changhong is not only redefining smart living but also offering exclusive Shopee deals that make cutting-edge innovation more accessible to Indonesian families. By blending advanced AI technology with modern lifestyle solutions, Changhong solidifies its position as the premier brand for intelligent, connected homes.

Revolutionary AI Innovation Takes Center Stage

Changhong’s showcase highlights its commitment to blending advanced AI technology with everyday convenience. Key innovations include:

This product lineup represents Changhong’s vision of an AI-powered ecosystem, where homes are intuitive, sustainable, and connected.

Complete Smart Living Solutions

Beyond flagship products, Changhong presents comprehensive options across all categories. Television sizes span 32 to 98 inches with QD Mini LED and QLED technologies. Air conditioners range from 0.5 to 5 HP for every home size. Refrigerators offer 50 to 600-liter capacities, while front-load washing machines handle 8 to 10 kilograms.

Exclusive Shopee Partnership Brings Innovation Home

From now until July 13, Changhong’s Shopee collaboration offers unprecedented value with flash auctions of up to 70% off, lucky spin wheels, and exclusive vouchers. This omnichannel approach seamlessly blends expo excitement with online convenience.

27 Years of Commitment to the Indonesian Market

Since entering Indonesia in 1998, Changhong has focused on delivering innovative solutions tailored to local needs. Over nearly three decades, the brand has evolved from traditional appliances to AI-driven smart living, enriching Indonesian homes with smarter, more connected solutions.

This long-standing commitment is showcased at the 2025 Jakarta Expo, where Changhong continues to shape the future of intelligent living.