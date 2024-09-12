$!Charis Manor’s Certification Programme and Externship to Prioritise Mental Health Care for the Elderly

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 September 2024 - Charis Manor Nursing Home, a leading elderly home in Singapore, is proud to announce the launch of a new Graduate Certificate in Mental Health programme offered by Edith Cowan University (ECU) at CSM Academy. This healthcare course, designed for aspiring healthcare professionals seeking to specialise in mental health care, reflects Charis Manor’s commitment to nurturing future generations of healthcare professionals through a unique and enriching learning environment.

About the Graduate Certificate in Mental Health

The Graduate Certificate in Mental Health starting in February 2025 catering to students seeking advanced qualifications in this crucial area. The healthcare course has garnered significant interest since the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of mental well-being for all age groups, particularly the elderly population.

Our new Graduate Certificate in Mental Health is a milestone in elder care education,“ said Dr Rashid, Director of Community Outreach “By combining rigorous academic training with hands-on externship opportunities, we are preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals to address the complex mental health needs of our aging population.

Mental health among the elderly is a pressing issue in Singapore, often overlooked or underestimated. The monotony of daily life, coupled with limited opportunities for interaction, can lead to feelings of loneliness, depression, and anxiety, significantly impacting their overall well-being and quality of life.

While elderly individuals at home may benefit from the familiarity of their surroundings, they can still experience feelings of isolation and loneliness. Old age homes or nursing care facilities, on the other hand, offer a structured environment designed to support both physical and mental well-being. With expert medical care, engaging activities, and companionship, nursing homes provide a comprehensive approach to caring for seniors. Staff members trained in clinical care, mental health, and dementia support can help identify and address emotional needs, fostering a sense of belonging and connection.

For those caring for elderly family members at home, understanding mental health is crucial. The Graduate Certificate in Mental Health is designed to equip caregivers and healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to address specific mental health needs, especially among the elderly population. With a better understanding of the unique challenges faced by seniors, graduates of this programme will be well-prepared to develop and implement effective interventions. It will also allow them to promote mental well-being and prevent the onset of mental health disorders among this vulnerable group.

Externship: Experiential Learning for Students, Enhanced Wellbeing for Residents

Charis Manor Nursing Home, established by CSM Academy International Group Pte Ltd, offers more than just theoretical education. This private nursing home facility in Singapore provides students with hands-on learning experience through its on-site externship programme. Unlike traditional classroom settings, students at Charis Manor gain invaluable practical training by observing real-life situations and interacting directly with residents.

This externship approach allows students to:

-> Witness and participate in everyday care routines for elderly residents.

-> Engage in role-playing exercises that simulate real-world scenarios.

-> Utilise the nursing home’s facilities for practical training purposes.

Elderly residents at Charis Manor will also be able to enjoy positive social interaction with the younger generation. This interaction in turn helps to:

Combat feelings of loneliness and isolation commonly experienced by some seniors.

Improve mental well-being by providing opportunities for conversation and connection.

Foster a sense of belonging and connection to the outside world through exposure to current trends and updates.

It is a unique arrangement that creates a mutually beneficial environment where both students and residents can flourish.

The Future of Nursing

“By offering the Graduate Certificate in Mental Health and a unique externship programme, we shape the future of elder care by providing aspiring nurses with the knowledge and practical skills required to deliver exceptional and compassionate mental health care to the elderly population,” shared Dr Rashid, Director of Community Outreach.

Individuals interested in pursuing this healthcare course can browse and enrol in programmes directly through the Charis Manor Nursing Home website: https://www.charismanor.com/product-category/nursing-course/.

https://www.charismanor.com/

https://sg.linkedin.com/company/charis-manor-nursing-home

https://www.facebook.com/CharisManor/