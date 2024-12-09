ZULAIKAH NASSER made amends for not getting into the Maybank LPGA Championship when she won the Toyota Tour Qualifying School 2nd leg with an impressive bogey-free three-under 69 at the Kota Seriemas Golf & Country Club today.

It was a nice early birthday present for Zulaikah who turns 22 this Saturday, as she finished with a 214 three-day aggregate, five strokes ahead of Afif Fathi and amateur Chan Kai Zhane. Zulaikah carded three birdies on her way to a RM3,350 paycheck.

“It feels great, knowing that I belong on Tour,” said Zulaikah. “I didn’t putt well at the Maybank Asean qualifiers at KLGCC. I was hard on myself, because I could have actually made the cut. I kept on practising hard and played really solid today. I’m so proud I played bogey free today.”

A total of 25 players comprising eight amateurs and 17 professionals finished at 15-over and better to earn themselves playing rights for the next 12 months.

They are eligible to compete in the Harrier Cup at Kelab Golf DiRaja Pahang from Sept 24-26, the next event on the Toyota Tour which is organised by Professional Golf Malaysia and delivered by MST Golf.

The expected battle between Zulaikah and flight mate Liyana Durisic fizzled out after the back nine when the latter bogeyed holes two, three and nine while Zulaikah picked up her first birdie on the 8th hole. Liyana finished at three-over 75.

Both players, who started the day at one-over 145, turned professional last month on Aug 27 on the eve of the Asean qualifier. Liyana finished third at KLGCC and will tee it up against the likes of Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang and Lydia Ko in the no-cut LPGA event that carries a prize purse of US$3 million (RM13m).

Zulaikah graduated in mass communications from the Sam Houston State University in Texas and intends to give professional golf her best shot, starting with the Harrier Cup at Kelab Golf DiRaja Pahang. Liyana graduated from the Iowa State University. Both have been signed up as Golf Ambassadors of Kelab Golf Seri Selangor.