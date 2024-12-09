Seniority no longer a guarantee for promotion in public service, says Melaka CM

MELAKA: The duration of service for public servants is no longer the sole measure or guarantee for promotion, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said.

He said in today’s context, civil servants are assessed based on Key Performance Indicators (KPI) set for them, as well as their knowledge and skills.

“The era where ‘seniority’ dictates the promotion process is over. Therefore, civil servants today must always strive to perform beyond their capabilities to consistently maintain an optimal level of performance,” he said.

He was speaking at the 2023 Melaka State Civil Service Appreciation Ceremony, which was also attended by State Secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad.

Ab Rauf also reminded state civil servants to maintain good governance and act as liaisons between the public and the government to ensure the highest quality of service is delivered.

In his speech, he outlined a new approach for fostering closer engagement with the people, announcing that the state government will implement the ‘Wakil Rakyat kepada Rakyat’ outreach programme to gain a deeper understanding of grassroots issues.

“This new initiative aims to enhance the visibility of civil servants within the community, ensuring their presence is felt and their services accessible,” he added.

Ab Rauf also stressed the importance of integrity among public servants, urging them to safeguard confidential government information in compliance with the Official Secrets Act 1972, which classifies certain government details as ‘official secrets’.

Earlier, the chief minister said 468 civil servants had been honoured with the Excellent Service Award (APC), while 39 others received the Special Service Award (AKP).

“These awards reflect the state government’s recognition of civil servants who have delivered outstanding services over the past year,” he said.