Chinese and foreign guests gather to talk about innovation and development of Museum in Liangzhu, Hangzhou

The forum lasts for three days, including keynote speeches, thematic exchanges, interactive links and field visits. Representatives from Chantilly Castle in France, National Museum of Colombia, Singapore Museum, Jordan Museum, Palace Museum of China, China Arts and Crafts Museum (China Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum) as well as others shared their experiences and practices around the themes of “the evolution and transformative role of museums”, “the application of digital technology and artificial intelligence”, “the role of museums as educational carriers and lifelong learning platforms”.

“Museums are the most visited cultural sites in the world, and their development is also facing multiple challenges.” said Mr. Ernesto Ottone R., Assistant Director-General for Culture, UNESCO in his opening speech. He likened museum to a beacon of resilience and hope, “It guards memory, stimulates creativity and builds bridges to a more equal, inclusive and sustainable society.”

HANGZHOU, CHINA- Media OutReach Newswire - 25 April 2025 - From April 23 to 25, 2025, the Third UNESCO High-level Forum for Museums was held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. More than 190 Chinese and foreign guests, including museum curators, experts and representatives of relevant institutions from more than 60 countries and regions, gathered in Liangzhu to discuss the innovation and development of museums.

The forum also conducted interactive exchanges on topics such as virtual museum of stolen cultural relics, cutting-edge technology exhibitions, the challenges and innovations in contemporary museums. Additionally, it submitted a report on the outcomes of the World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development, which is scheduled to take place in Spain in September 2025.

Hangzhou is a famous historical and cultural city, a city of innovation and vitality, and a city of ecological civilization. Hangzhou embodies history in every corner and cultural legacy every step. The three wonders of world cultural heritages, West Lake, Liangzhu Archaeological Ruins and Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, synergize into a heritage matrix where historical legacies mutually illuminate their civilizational dimensions. Nearly 300 museums, various cultural relics resources and cultural products are distributed throughout the city.

Technological innovation and Liangzhu culture are two shining “golden cards” in Yuhang District of Hangzhou, “Five thousand years of Chinese civilization are epitomized in the Liangzhu Ruins”. In recent years, Hangzhou Liangzhu Archaeological Site Administrative District Management Committee has cooperated with many universities and scientific research institutions to solve the problem of “protection of earthen sites in humid environment” and provide solid support for the protection and inheritance of Liangzhu culture.

At Liangzhu Museum, global visitors use AR glasses to animate engraved black pottery from 5,000 years ago, digitally reviving ancient lifeways while building inclusive cultural bridges through technology. The Liangzhu culture is radiating new vitality in the new era.

“Led by AI-driven technological and scientific revolution, the museum sector is undergoing systemic transformation. Digital technologies now serve as an important transnational connectors of civilizations. We are willing to join hands with our global counterparts to promote dialogue among civilizations through technological innovation and inject cultural impetus into sustainable development”，said Ding Pengbo, deputy curator of the National Museum of China.