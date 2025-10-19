Harry Kane scores again as Bayern Munich beat Dortmund in Bundesliga

HARRY Kane scored for the seventh consecutive match while Bayern Munich defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at home on Saturday.

This victory represents Bayern’s eleventh win from eleven games across all competitions this season.

The result keeps Bayern five points clear at the Bundesliga summit with a perfect record of 21 points from seven matches.

Kane described the encounter as a significant game against an unbeaten Dortmund side.

“We have to keep getting those wins,“ Kane told reporters after scoring his 104th goal for the champions.

Defeat left Dortmund sitting fourth in the table and seven points behind Bayern.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany deployed Kane in the number 10 role behind Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson.

Kane demonstrated his creative abilities early by threading passes to wingers Luis Diaz and Michael Olise.

The England captain then headed Bayern in front with a typical poacher’s goal from a corner on 21 minutes.

This marked Kane’s 400th goal at club level across his entire career.

The forward now boasts 19 goals in 11 games across all competitions this season for Bayern.

Dortmund improved significantly after the one-way traffic of the opening period.

The visitors should have equalised when Serhou Guirassy capitalised on a Bayern error to set up Karim Adeyemi.

Substitute Jobe Bellingham’s hesitation in possession allowed Olise to slide in and score with 11 minutes remaining.

Kane revealed he offered supportive words to his compatriot Bellingham about the costly error.

Dortmund pulled one back through Julian Brandt’s 84th minute finish from Julian Ryerson’s cross.

The visitors could not convert their late pressure into an equalising goal.

Kane confirmed extension talks will occur regarding his Bayern future with his contract expiring next season.

Alex Grimaldo scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen won 4-3 at Mainz to extend their unbeaten streak to eight games.

This victory sent Leverkusen to fifth in the table level on points with Dortmund.

Grimaldo’s spot-kick put Leverkusen ahead on 11 minutes before Christian Kofane doubled their lead.

Mainz pulled one back through Lee Jae-sung after Loic Bade’s clearance hit his own player.

Grimaldo then tapped in his sixth goal of the season just before half-time following Jonas Hofmann’s assist.

Martin Terrier’s late strike put Leverkusen 4-2 up before Armindo Sieb set up a nervy ending.

Leverkusen have scored first in each of their seven matches this season.

RB Leipzig won 2-1 at home against promoted Hamburg with Christoph Baumgartner scoring both goals.

Leipzig have recovered impressively from their 6-0 season opener defeat with five wins and a draw.

Stuttgart won 3-0 at Wolfsburg to climb to third in the Bundesliga table.

Promoted Cologne drew 1-1 at home to Augsburg in Saturday’s other fixture.

Werder Bremen surrendered the lead twice to draw 2-2 at Heidenheim. – AFP