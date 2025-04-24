CUHK Faculty of Arts Achieves Global Recognition, Consolidating Position as Leading Asian Hub for Humanities Research

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2025 - The Faculty of Arts at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has made remarkable advancement in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025. Eight subjects offered in the Faculty are ranked in the top 50 globally, among them Linguistics (#10), Modern Languages (#24), Anthropology and Philosophy (both #28). These rankings highlight the Faculty’s growing impact in global humanities education and research.

Innovative Interdisciplinary Approach in Academic Offerings

The Faculty has always been pivotal to CUHK’s mission of integrating Chinese and Western traditions and advancing bilingual education and humanities research. As the largest institution for postgraduate humanities education in Hong Kong, the Faculty offers over 40 postgraduate programmes across its academic departments: Anthropology, China Studies, Chinese Language and Literature, Cultural and Religious Studies, English, Fine Arts, History, Japanese Studies, Linguistics and Modern Languages, Music, Philosophy, and Translation.

The Faculty’s commitment to interdisciplinary education is reflected through programmes such as the MA in Intercultural Studies, which draws on faculty members’ expertise in film, digital media, gender studies, and urban studies. In addition, many research centres and affiliated units actively promote interdisciplinary research. The Research Institute for the Humanities (RIH), in particular, supports research projects ranging from AI to bioarchaeology, from digital to urban humanities. RIH also runs initiatives that help extend postgraduate students’ intellectual horizons and professional preparations.

Research Recognition and Student Success

Recent faculty accolades include the Dan David Prize won by Professor Stuart McManus, Associate Professor in the Department of History. A historian of the global Renaissance and the first scholar from an Asian university to receive this prestigious award in global history, Professor McManus examines both the brighter and darker sides of the Renaissance as an important early period of globalisation: the histories of slavery, the spread of renaissance humanism and the connected histories of law and religion.