Cushman & Wakefield Takes Gold, Silver and Bronze Prizes at Phoenix Tree Marketing Awards 2025

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 July 2025 - Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, has won the Gold Prize in the Integrated Marketing category at the 11th Phoenix Tree Digital Marketing Summit 2025 and Awards Ceremony for the firm’s Better Never Settles brand campaign. The firm also won the Silver Prize in the ESG Marketing category for its Earth Day campaign; and the Bronze Prize in the Video Marketing category for its Better Never Settles video series.

Cushman & Wakefield launched the Better Never Settles brand campaign in Greater China in June 2024. The firm conducted marketing activities both internally and externally through a range of channels including online social platforms and offline in-person events, significantly enhancing brand impact, demonstrating a market-leading position and marking an important milestone for the branding campaign globally.

Cushman & Wakefield Greater China launched a one-month Earth Day — Planet vs Plastics campaign, running from April 22 to May 22, in conjunction with Bottloop, a pioneer in recycling and environmental conservation. Staff across more than 20 offices actively engaged in the campaign, which was widely featured through a range of channels including WeChat, Weibo and leading media outlets, achieving more than 90,000 views and demonstrating a successful ESG marketing initiative.

The firm’s Better Never Settles video series has been one of the most notable Better Never Settles campaign elements. The short-format video series showcased four team members from different markets and different business units sharing their stories on how they bring “Better never settles” into their lives when they engage in sports, arts, career development and in their personal lives. The video series reached over 140,000 views, generating significant buzz in the industry and reinforcing the firm’s strong branding.

KK Chiu, Chief Executive, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, said, “We are honored to receive such high recognition for our excellent performance at the 11th Phoenix Tree Marketing Awards. This achievement reflects the trust and respect from our clients, media and the real estate community, and marks an important milestone in the growth of our marketing capabilities across Greater China. We will continue to deliver innovative and integrated marketing initiatives to strengthen our brand positioning and elevate our industry presence because at Cushman & Wakefield, better never settles.”

Founded in 2015 at the inaugural WMMS Global Mobile Marketing Summit, the Phoenix Tree Awards form part of the industry’s premier recognition for mobile marketing excellence. Judged by an independent panel of senior experts, the awards evaluate criteria including innovation, strategy, execution and impact, celebrating companies that set new standards in brand marketing. Over the years, they have evolved into a symbol of professionalism and prestige, renowned for honoring high-quality case studies that drive industry advancement.

