$!Da Nang Investment Forum 2025 Showcases Vietnam’s Rise as a Financial Hub

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2025 - The Da Nang Investment Forum 2025, held on 3 March 2025 at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, underscored Vietnam’s strategic ambition to position itself as a key financial hub in Southeast Asia and commitment to regulatory innovation and international collaboration. Organised by the People’s Committee of Da Nang City in collaboration with Terne Holdings, the forum brought together close to 200 government leaders, global investors, and financial experts to explore the city’s transformation into a dynamic financial center and the opportunities it presents for Singapore international investors.

The forum, a key highlight of Da Nang’s high-level delegation visit to Singapore, was officiated by H.E. Mr. Nguyen Van Quang, Secretary of the Da Nang Municipal Party Committee and Head of the National Assembly Delegation of Da Nang City, alongside H.E. Tran Phuoc Anh, Ambassador of Vietnam to Singapore. Ambassador Tran Phuoc Anh delivered the opening remarks, setting the stage for discussions on Da Nang’s economic development, investment-friendly policies, and its role in Vietnam’s broader financial growth strategy. Moderated by Dr. Chua Hak Bin, Co-Head of Macro Research at Maybank, the forum featured an interactive dialogue with Da Nang’s leadership, offering firsthand insights into the city’s dynamic investment climate and ambitious future.

Positioning Da Nang as Vietnam’s Next Economic Powerhouse

As one of Vietnam’s six centrally governed cities, Da Nang is emerging as a key regional growth hub, driven by world-class infrastructure, innovation-driven industries, and progressive economic policies. The city has identified two key drivers for future development: the Da Nang International Financial Centre and the Da Nang Free Trade Zone. Strategically positioned at the crossroads of major ASEAN economies, Da Nang plays a vital role in the economic, political, and national defense landscape of both the Central region and Vietnam. With a strong regulatory framework and significant infrastructure investments, the city aims to attract financial institutions, asset managers, and fintech firms looking to expand into the ASEAN market.

“Da Nang is rapidly developing and actively embracing scientific advancements to drive its growth. As Vietnam pursues its ambition of becoming an international financial center in Southeast Asia, Da Nang plays a crucial role in realizing this vision by creating value-driven opportunities in the financial sector. shared in the welcome remarks of H.E. Tran Phuoc Anh, Ambassador of Vietnam to Singapore. “Singapore, already one of Vietnam’s largest investors, is poised to strengthen its economic ties further. With a commitment to increasing bilateral trade by 10% annually, both nations are working towards reaching a trade volume of over $31 billion, solidifying their strategic economic partnership.”

Several key advantages bolster Da Nang’s investment appeal:

--> Strategic Connectivity: With direct air links to over 15 countries, a modern international airport, and the upcoming Lien Chieu Port—Vietnam’s future global transshipment hub—Da Nang offers seamless access to regional and international markets.

--> Thriving Innovation & high Technology Hub: The city is a leader in high-tech manufacturing, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and semiconductor industries, boasting one of Vietnam’s three national high-tech parks.

--> A World-Class Destination for Investment & Living: Recognized by Forbes as one of the world’s top beach destinations, Da Nang combines a high-quality urban environment with investor-friendly policies, making it an attractive choice for both businesses and residents.

Da Nang International Financial Center (DNIFC): A Regional Financial Hub in the Making

Following Politburo approval in November 2024, Da Nang is advancing plans to establish Vietnam’s first regional financial center, positioning itself as a key player in the global financial landscape. DNIFC will serve as a strategic hub for:

--> International Trade & Green Finance – Facilitating cross-border investment, sustainable finance, and capital markets to support Vietnam’s commitment to responsible economic growth.

--> FinTech & Digital Economy – Providing a regulatory sandbox for blockchain innovations, AI-driven financial services, and digital payments, fostering a dynamic financial technology ecosystem.

--> Commodity Trading Hub – Establishing a structured exchange for agriculture, minerals, and metals, seamlessly integrating with Da Nang’s expanding logistics network.

Strategically located on a 6.17-hectare prime site, DNIFC will feature luxury office spaces, fintech hubs, and investment support services, with future expansion planned across 62 hectares. This initiative aims to position Da Nang as a premier financial gateway, attracting global investors and reinforcing its role in Vietnam’s rapidly evolving financial sector.

Mr. Andy Khoo, General Director of Terne Holdings, stated, “Da Nang’s strategic location near key trade routes of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), along with its proximity to Tien Sa and Lien Chieu ports, positions it as a natural hub for trade finance. SMEs in ASEAN, one of the most underserved markets, face an annual unmet trade finance demand of $200 billion. DNIFC can bridge this gap by introducing innovative trade finance solutions and enabling seamless cross-border capital movement. Today’s event marks a significant opportunity for Da Nang to capitalise on this potential.”

Da Nang Free Trade Zone (DNFTZ): A Game-Changer for Vietnam’s Trade & Logistics

As Vietnam’s first pilot Free Trade Zone, DNFTZ is set to accelerate high-value exports, smart logistics, and next-generation manufacturing. The development will feature:

--> Advanced Manufacturing & Supply Chain Hubs: Focused on semiconductors, biotech, medical devices, and renewable energy, positioning Da Nang as a key player in high-value industries.

--> Multimodal Logistics & Global Trade: Seamless integration with Lien Chieu Port and Da Nang Airport, enhancing Vietnam’s regional trade links and strengthening supply chain efficiency.

--> Digital Economy & Smart Industries: A specialised ecosystem for AI, cloud computing, e-commerce, and blockchain technologies, driving innovation and economic transformation.

With strong government backing and investor-friendly policies, DNIFC and DNFTZ will cement Da Nang’s status as a strategic investment gateway, reinforcing its role in the Asia-Pacific economy and solidifying its position as a financial and technological powerhouse in the region.

Strengthening Vietnam-Singapore Financial Collaboration

The forum also highlighted the growing financial and economic ties between Vietnam and Singapore, reinforced by the recent in-principal agreement to establish a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. With Singapore serving as a key financial gateway for ASEAN, investors and financial institutions are well-positioned to explore new opportunities in Vietnam’s banking, fintech, and green finance sectors.

“Vietnam and Singapore share a strong and dynamic financial partnership, built on mutual trust and a shared vision for sustainable economic growth. As Singapore continues to serve as a key financial gateway for ASEAN, enhanced collaboration in banking, fintech, and green finance will unlock new investment opportunities and drive innovation across our financial sectors,“ H.E. Tran Phuoc Anh further adds. “By deepening our cooperation, we can accelerate Vietnam’s financial integration into global markets, strengthen regulatory frameworks, and create a resilient, future-ready financial ecosystem that benefits businesses and investors in both nations.”

The event successfully reinforced Da Nang’s position as a rising financial center and showcased Vietnam’s readiness to collaborate with global investors in shaping the next phase of ASEAN’s financial evolution. With strong government support and a clear vision for financial sector development, Da Nang is poised to become a strategic investment destination in Asia.