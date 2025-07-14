DHL Global Forwarding announces strategic leadership appointments in Asia Pacific

--> Christopher Lim, previously Managing Director, Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei, will be appointed Vice President and Head of Road Freight and Multimodal, Asia Pacific, effective 1 August 2025.

--> Praveen Gregory, currently Senior Vice President, Ocean Freight, Asia Pacific, will succeed Christopher as Managing Director, Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei, effective 1 August 2025

--> Bjoern Schoon, currently Vice President, Global Business Development, OMS and OCM, will succeed Praveen as Senior Vice President, Ocean Freight, Asia Pacific, effective 1 August 2025

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire – 14 July 2025 - DHL Global Forwarding, the freight specialist arm of DHL Group, has announced three strategic leadership appointments in Asia Pacific with the upcoming retirement of Bruno Selmoni, Vice President and Head of Road Freight and Multimodal, DHL Global Forwarding. All three appointments will be effective 1 August 2025.

“Bruno’s retirement after almost 50 years of exceptional service marks both the end of an era and the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our region. There are new openings with his retirement, and I’m proud that we have filled them with outstanding internal leaders, which clearly indicates our colleagues’ drive and desire to grow within our network. Christopher, Praveen, and Bjoern each bring a powerful combination of expertise, experience, market insight, and fresh energy to their roles. These new appointments are a strategic step aligned with Strategy 2030 to accelerate sustainable growth, innovate our services, and empower our teams. I’m confident this team will drive our ambitions forward, delivering value for our customers and inspiring our colleagues to reach new heights,“ said Niki Frank, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.

Christopher Lim appointed as Vice President and Head of Road Freight and Multimodal, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.

Christopher Lim, currently Managing Director, DHL Global Forwarding Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei, will succeed Bruno Selmoni as Vice President and Head of Road Freight and Multimodal, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific. He will continue to be based in Singapore and report to Niki Frank, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.

Christopher joined the DHL Group in 2004 as a Regional Account Development Manager, and has since assumed several management roles across DHL Global Forwarding. Serving clients in the telecommunications and network sector, he gained experience across various teams until he was announced as Head of Sales and Marketing of DHL Global Forwarding Hong Kong and South China in early 2013. He was promoted to Managing Director, DHL Global Forwarding Malaysia in the same year before his portfolio expanded to his current role in 2020.

Praveen Gregory takes over from Christopher Lim as Managing Director of DHL Global Forwarding Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei.

With Christopher’s move, Praveen Gregory, currently Senior Vice President, Ocean Freight, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific, will succeed Christopher as Managing Director of DHL Global Forwarding Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei. Praveen will continue to report directly to Niki Frank and will be based in Singapore.

Praveen has extensive experience in the logistics sector. Before joining the DHL Group in Dubai Ocean Freight Operations in 2008, Praveen worked for Maersk. In 2010, he relocated to Germany and held several roles in Market Intelligence & Strategy and Product Development. He moved to Hong Kong in 2018 to take on regional management roles in Ocean Commercial Center and Account Management for Industrial Supply Chain (ISC). In 2022, he assumed the position of Vice President, Order Management Solutions Asia Pacific, before he took on his current role in 2023.

Bjoern Schoon takes over from Praveen Gregory as Senior Vice President, Ocean Freight, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.

Bjoern Schoon, currently Vice President, Global Business Development, Order Management Solutions (OMS) and Ocean Contract Management (OCM), DHL Global Forwarding, will succeed Praveen as Senior Vice President, Ocean Freight, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific. Bjoern will relocate to Singapore and report directly to Niki Frank, with a dotted reporting line to Casper Ellerbaek, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Ocean Freight, DHL Global Forwarding.

Bjoern is a seasoned logistics expert with nearly 30 years of experience in ocean freight and supply chain across key global markets. Before joining DHL, Bjoern has accumulated invaluable leadership experience in his previous roles at Kuehne+Nagel, having assumed key positions including Managing Director for Belgium and Luxembourg in 2023. for Thailand, Cambodia & Myanmar between 2016 and 2022. Before these, he held senior roles in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and South China, with experience in sea logistics, account management and customer service.

