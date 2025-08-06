Mexico and Canada strategise against Trump tariffs amid USMCA tensions

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum hosted Canadian officials to coordinate responses to US President Donald Trump’s escalating trade tariffs, despite the existing USMCA free trade agreement. The talks focused on mitigating economic impacts while preparing for a future visit by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Trump recently raised tariffs on select Canadian goods to 35% and postponed a 30% levy on Mexican imports for 90 days. Both nations face broader US duties on steel, aluminum, and automotive exports. Mexican Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard stated, “They (Canada) are paying a 35 percent tariff and Mexico is not; we are going to exchange experiences, they want to know how Mexico is achieving these results.”

The meetings included Canada’s Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Foreign Minister Anita Anand, with Sheinbaum noting on social media, “we are strengthening the relationship between our countries.” Discussions also covered security and trade ahead of the USMCA’s scheduled review in January 2026. Trump has criticised both nations for insufficient border controls against undocumented migration and fentanyl trafficking. - Reuters