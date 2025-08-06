NYC faces $64 million security fund cut amid rising threats

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration announced a $64 million reduction in terrorism prevention funding for New York City, according to a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant notice. The decision follows a recent deadly shooting in Manhattan, raising concerns over security priorities.

FEMA stated the funding cut is based on “an analysis of relative risk of terrorism.” New York City’s allocation from the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) has declined annually since 2022, with this year’s reduction marking a sharp 41% drop.

Manhattan has witnessed two high-profile attacks in the past year, including a July incident where a gunman killed four people in an office building housing the NFL and financial firms. “It makes absolutely no sense to cut NY’s allocation given the rise in the threat environment,“ a New York State Division of Homeland Security spokesperson said.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) defended the move, claiming NYC had unspent counter-terrorism funds from prior years. Reuters could not verify this assertion. Governor Kathy Hochul previously questioned the delay in funding announcements, citing escalating risks.

FEMA’s risk assessment factors include visitor counts, population density, and proximity to borders. NYC previously used UASI funds for the Domain Awareness System, a surveillance network of cameras and detection devices. - Reuters