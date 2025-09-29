DL Invests HK$320M with BITMAIN to Break Hashrate Barriers

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 September 2025 - DL Holdings Group Limited (1709.HK) announced on the 28th that it has reached two legally binding letters of intent with BITMAIN, the world’s largest cryptocurrency mining machine manufacturer, and plans to purchase a total of 2,995 next-generation Antminer S21 series hydro-cooled mining machines using a financing mix of internal resources plus loans provided by partner Antalpha. These machines will be deployed at professional data centers in Oman and Paraguay, with BITMAIN providing comprehensive hosting and operations & maintenance (O&M) services.

This collaboration marks a key step in DL’s strategic layout for digital-asset businesses, advancing from “asset allocation” to “hashrate infrastructure + cash-flow generation” through industrialized operations. Together with the previous purchase of 2,200 mining machines, DL has now invested over HK$320 million, with aggregate computing power of approximately 2,100,000 TH/s, aiming within two years to become the listed company with the largest Bitcoin hashrate in Hong Kong’s capital market.

Unlike the prevalent approach of allocating assets by purchasing Bitcoin in the secondary market, DL has chosen to directly procure mining machines and participate in physical mining operations, with the goal of establishing infrastructure for hashrate under its own control. This layout combines the inclusiveness of modern digital tools with the breadth of global asset allocation; through Bitcoin mining as digital infrastructure, and by integrating AI optimization and RWA tokenization, it will build a new bridge for investors to participate in decentralized finance.

The batch of machines to be purchased are BITMAIN’s latest high-efficiency products. Once online, they are expected to form a stable Bitcoin output capacity, bringing the Group sustainable digital-asset cash flows. This strategic move pushes DL’s digital-asset layout from the level of financial investment to physical (industrial) operations, significantly enhancing the authenticity and controllability of the business.

This cooperation is another important deployment by DL in Bitcoin mining following the acquisition of 2,200 in-rack mining machines by an entity associated with Antalpha’s former CIO. Together, the two batches of machines form the core of DL’s hashrate assets, laying a solid foundation for the Group to build scale Bitcoin reserves and production capacity.

As the global leader among mining-machine manufacturers, BITMAIN has significant advantages in hardware performance, energy-efficiency control, and a global O&M network.

By directly purchasing mining machines, DL ensures the supply of high-quality machines and establishes a deep strategic partnership with BITMAIN. The two parties will carry out comprehensive cooperation in equipment maintenance, power optimization, and technology upgrades, improving mining efficiency and operational stability, and providing strong assurance for DL to quickly establish industry-leading hashrate scale.

In addition, this cooperation is also the beginning of DL and BITMAIN jointly exploring an inclusive mining model. The two parties will work together to lower the threshold for mining participation, and, through professional hosting and real-time AI optimization, provide efficient and transparent channels for both individuals and institutions to obtain Bitcoin—supporting direct participation now, and tokenized exposure in the future.

Part of the funding for this mining-machine procurement project comes from the recent financing completed by the Group, reflecting DL’s clear planning for the use of funds and efficient execution capability. To further accelerate the strategy, the Group plans to adopt a “self-owned funds + partner financing” model and is actively exploring bringing in Antalpha as a key financing partner. As the machines are gradually deployed and put into operation—and with the expected support of Antalpha’s strong ecosystem—DL expects to form a considerable annual Bitcoin output capacity by 2027, injecting stronger momentum into the gradual realization of the vision of becoming “Hong Kong’s No. 1 Bitcoin Hashrate Stock.”

Andy Chen, Chairman of the Board of DL Holdings Group and Chairman of NeuralFin, said: “True value investing lies in participating in the construction of underlying infrastructure. We are extending the inclusive philosophy of fintech into the digital-asset field. By integrating global allocation, AI insights, and hashrate infrastructure, we are redefining value investing. Just as quantum computing reshapes the computing paradigm, DL chooses to deploy the foundational layer of Bitcoin hashrate directly—this is not only strategic foresight, but also a firm vote of confidence in Hong Kong’s virtual-asset policies. With industrial-grade investment, we will build the largest hashrate platform in the Hong Kong market, enabling investors to share in the value creation of the digital era.”

As a key cornerstone of the future decentralized financial system, Bitcoin’s value extends far beyond ordinary digital assets. Through this cooperation, DL aims to empower investors to directly participate in the construction of the digital-finance base layer: the two parties will jointly promote inclusive mining to reduce participation thresholds; provide transparent and efficient solutions based on world-class hardware and professional management; integrate hashrate assets into the DL ecosystem so that investors can gain Bitcoin exposure either through direct participation or via tokenization; and leverage AI technology to achieve operational optimization and energy-efficiency improvements. This cooperation breaks through the traditional business boundaries of mining and is building an innovative ecosystem that connects traditional finance with a decentralized future.

From asset allocation to hashrate construction, and from holding Bitcoin to self-producing Bitcoin, DL is shifting from “buying gold” to “operate a gold mine,“ steadily building a Bitcoin business system with cash-flow generation capability, technological advantages, and synergistic effects. Against the backdrop of the accelerating integration of digital assets and traditional finance, DL’s forward-looking layout and clear strategic goals position it in a leading place on the digital-asset track of the Hong Kong capital market.