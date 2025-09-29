High Court sets Nov 27 for Bina Puri winding-up petition hearing

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has scheduled November 27 for the hearing of the government’s petition to wind up Bina Puri Sdn Bhd. This follows the company’s alleged failure to pay an outstanding income tax debt of RM4.1 million for the Assessment Year 2016. Revenue counsel Muhammad Syafiq Muhamad Sharif, representing the Malaysian government, confirmed the date was fixed by Shah Alam High Court judicial commissioner Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran. The decision was made during a case management session conducted via video conference. Muhammad Syafiq stated the hearing will determine whether Bina Puri is wound up or if a settlement is reached between the parties. The government filed the petition on June 23, alleging Bina Puri owes RM4,199,439.96 in outstanding taxes including tax increases. The tax arrears are based on the Income Tax Return Form that Bina Puri self-reported on August 30, 2017. A Payment Demand Notice was served to Bina Puri on January 20, 2025. The company failed to comply with the notice within the stipulated 21 days from delivery. Due to this failure, the respondent is deemed unable to pay its debt under subsection 466(1)(a) of the Companies Act 2016. Consequently, the petitioner seeks for the respondent to be wound up under subsection 465(1)(a) of the same act. The government has also requested the appointment of an official receiver as liquidator. – Bernama