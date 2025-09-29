Penang Port Commission backs maritime law reform committee

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Port Commission has described the establishment of the Malaysian Maritime Law Revision and Reform Committee by the Transport Ministry as a strategic move to strengthen the competitiveness of the country’s port sector.

PPC chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin said it fully supports the initiative, which aligns with efforts to modernise the maritime legal system so that it remains relevant and responsive to industry changes.

Among the six main legislative instruments in the first phase of the review is the Penang Port Commission Act 1955, which has dictated the PPC’s operations and functions for more than six decades.

The review is expected to have a significantly positive impact on the country’s port and maritime sectors, including increasing the competitiveness of Malaysian ports so that they remain relevant at the regional level.

This legal reform will coordinate laws between the Peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak for more consistent policy implementation and attract more foreign investments through a transparent and efficient legal system.

Yeoh added that the review will also allow PPC to adapt policies and operations more flexibly, in tandem with technological development and future port industry needs.

He stressed that PPC is committed to giving its full cooperation to the MLRRC committee, including through the provision of technical inputs, industry insights, as well as data and information needed in the review process.

This initiative is a crucial turning point not only from the legal aspect, but in creating a new direction for the national maritime sector for the next decade.

PPC views this move as an opportunity to strengthen port institutions, modernise existing systems and strengthen Malaysia’s role as the regional maritime hub.

He also expressed his appreciation to Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook and the ministry’s entire team for their efforts in initiating the reform to ensure Malaysia’s port and maritime sectors continue to progress.

On July 10, the government, through the MOT, officially established the MLRRC, which is chaired by Federal Court judge Tan Sri Nallini Pathmanathan, with High Court of Malaya judge Ong Chee Kwan as deputy chairperson.

The ceremony to present appointment letters to the MLRRC members was officiated by Loke, marking the official commencement of collective and phased efforts to review and reform the country’s maritime laws. – Bernama