CAIRO, EGYPT - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2025 – Policymakers and regulators across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) risk missing out on significant economic growth driven by mobile technology unless urgent policy reforms are enacted, according to a new GSMA report presented today at a high-level CxO and policy roundtables hosted by Vodafone Egypt in Cairo. The report, Igniting Mobile Investment in MENA, takes a closer look at how well countries in the region are set up to improve and expand their mobile networks. It highlights key strengths and problem areas in current policies, offering practical ideas to help unlock more investment and enhance mobile access for everyone.

With the mobile sector projected to contribute over $200 billion to MENA’s GDP by 2030, the stakes are high. However, the report finds that outdated regulatory environments including fragmented licensing management, and high sector specific taxation are stifling the necessary investments to expand and modernise networks. At the same time, more than 250 million people remain offline despite being within coverage - underscoring the urgent need for policies that support both infrastructure expansion and meaningful digital inclusion.

“Governments in MENA have set bold digital transformation goals, but the investment climate still lags behind,“ said Jawad Abbassi, Head of MENA at GSMA. “This report provides a clear roadmap for reform - enabling mobile to deliver the connectivity, services, and economic growth that societies across the region are counting on.”

At the reports core is the Infrastructure Policy Readiness Framework, a diagnostic tool developed by the GSMA to help policymakers assess the investment-readiness of their regulatory environments. The report evaluates mobile investment conditions in 13 markets across MENA, uncovering shared challenges such as:

•Restrictive licensing models and too short spectrum licence durations

•High and distortionary sector-specific taxes

•Delays in approvals for infrastructure deployment

•Lack of supportive frameworks for network sharing

•Limited provisions for cross-border data flows and innovation

Five Priority Reforms to Unlock Mobile Investment

The GSMA has identified five top policy priorities essential to improving investment climates and accelerating network rollout:

1.Modernise licensing framework to allow technology neutrality and increase spectrum license duration to provide clarity and reduce risk for investors

2.Fair and investment-friendly taxation that encourages infrastructure investment

3.Supportive frameworks for infrastructure sharing to lower costs and expand rural coverage

4.Competitive, open market dynamics to enable efficient investment and consumer choice

5.Regulation that enables innovation and emerging technologies, such as 5G, AI, and cloud computing

“These are practical, achievable steps that will pay dividends for years to come,“ said Michaela Angonius, Head of Policy and Regulation at GSMA. “This isn’t just about building networks - it’s about creating opportunities for people, communities, and economies across the region. With the right policies, governments can unlock innovation, create jobs, reduce inequality, and empower millions to benefit from the digital age.”

A Shared Commitment to Progress

The report was presented during the GSMA MENA CxO Roundtable, bringing together senior government officials and industry leaders. The event highlighted growing momentum across the region for more collaborative policymaking and the importance of bridging the gap between ambition and action, emphasising that public and private sector collaboration is crucial for the successful digital transformation of the region.

“The telecommunications sector is a cornerstone of economic growth and digital transformation, offering immense opportunities to drive innovation and connect communities,“ said Ayman Essam, External Affairs and Legal Director at Vodafone Egypt. “At Vodafone Egypt, we are committed to leveraging our expertise, including our 5G experience across 49 Vodafone markets, to address the region’s most pressing challenges. By collaborating closely with MENA operators and the GSMA, we aim to drive meaningful policy reforms and foster a supportive regulatory environment that enables sustainable growth across the region.”

The GSMA is now calling on governments across the region to adopt the report’s recommendations and deepen engagement with mobile industry stakeholders to realise shared digital ambitions.

