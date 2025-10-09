Teacher fulfils childhood dream of using staff toilet

DURING school days, sneaking into the teachers’ toilet was a thrilling and forbidden act—one that left a lasting memory for many students. Now, for one teacher, that childhood ambition has finally come true.

In a light-hearted post on Threads, a young teacher known as @cikgumisai_ shared a video celebrating his moment of triumph.

“Finally, my ambition to enter the teachers’ toilet since primary school has been a statement now,” read the caption, accompanied by a cheerful grin on his face in the video.

The post quickly sparked nostalgic responses from fellow teachers and users alike.

“Our dreams were the same,” replied another teacher, @cikgusyedsyco.

“If only your 10-year-old self could see that you made it, he must be so proud,” commented @adamshahh_, referencing the joy of fulfilling a long-held childhood dream.

Some users jokingly asked whether the teachers’ washroom still carried that legendary clean and fragrant aura remembered from school days.

Adding to the nostalgia, a user claiming to be a former school prefect shared his own daring experience. He recalled secretly using the teachers’ toilet under the guise of early morning duties—always thrilled, yet anxious about being caught.