BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2025 - Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has announced the upcoming opening of Dusit Le Palais Tu Hoa Hanoi – a refined urban sanctuary set to welcome guests from 9 May 2025 in the heart of the Vietnamese capital.

Marking Dusit’s debut in Hanoi, and its second managed hotel in Vietnam following the success of Dusit Princess Moonrise Beach Resort Phu Quoc, the new property brings Dusit’s signature Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the tranquil shores of West Lake, offering an elegant blend of modern luxury and timeless Vietnamese charm.

Inspired by the legacy of Princess Từ Hoa, a royal figure celebrated for her pioneering contributions to the silk industry in the Nghi Tàm area near West Lake, the hotel captures the spirit of craftsmanship, community, and cultural pride that defines the neighbourhood.

A daughter of Emperor Lý Thần Tông, who reigned from 1128 to 1138, Princess Từ Hoa famously left the royal court to cultivate mulberry trees and teach silk weaving to the local people. Her legacy lives on in the area’s continued association with quality craftsmanship – and now, in the design and spirit of Dusit Le Palais Tu Hoa Hanoi, where traditional elegance is thoughtfully reimagined for the modern era.

Comprising 207 beautifully appointed rooms and suites with panoramic views of the lake or city skyline, the hotel has been designed as a serene retreat for business and leisure travellers alike. Each space combines contemporary comfort with subtle Vietnamese detailing, all enhanced by the intuitive service and warm hospitality for which Dusit is known.

Guests can enjoy a curated collection of dining experiences celebrating both local and international flavours. Soi Restaurant showcases bold and authentic Thai cuisine, while Vinci Italian Restaurant and Rooftop Bar offers refined Italian fare alongside sweeping views of the city. Phở Lụa presents a cosy al fresco setting dedicated to Vietnam’s beloved noodle soup, and Dusit Gourmet provides an inviting space for artisanal pastries, afternoon tea, and freshly brewed coffee. The hotel also features four private dining rooms designed for exclusive gatherings and VIP occasions.

Alongside a fully equipped gym and spaces for wellness activities, the hotel also offers three elegant ballrooms and a rooftop event space with spectacular views over West Lake – ideal for weddings, corporate functions, and social celebrations.

“We are honoured to expand our presence in Vietnam and bring Dusit’s distinctive Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to Hanoi for the very first time,“ said Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. “Inspired by the remarkable legacy of Princess Từ Hoa, Dusit Le Palais Tu Hoa Hanoi is much more than a new hotel—it is a celebration of cultural heritage, artistic spirit, and heartfelt service. By seamlessly blending the elegance of Vietnamese tradition with the warmth of Thai hospitality, we aim to create enriching experiences that resonate deeply with our guests and foster meaningful connections with the local community.”

Conveniently located on Au Co Street, just 20 minutes by car from Noi Bai International Airport, Dusit Le Palais Tu Hoa Hanoi provides easy access to many of the city’s cultural landmarks and attractions.

To celebrate its opening, the hotel is offering a special Princess’ Welcome package exclusively for Dusit Gold members. Benefits include exclusive rates, a bespoke welcome drink, daily breakfast for two at Soi Restaurant, early check-in, late check-out, and a complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability), plus up to 25% off dining.

Dusit Gold membership is free and available online at dusit.com/enrollment. Members enjoy a wide range of year-round privileges at participating Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide.

For reservations and enquiries, please visit dusit.com/dphv or contact dphv@dusit.com.

