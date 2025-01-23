$!DYMO Partners With GA International (LabTAG) To Offer Cryogenic Labels For DYMO Labelwriter 5 Series Printers

ATLANTA - Newsaktuell - 23 January 2025 - DYMO®, a leading provider of innovative labeling and printing solutions and part of the Newell Brands portfolio, and GA International (LabTAG), a leader in exceptional laboratory and industrial identification solutions, have announced a strategic partnership that makes high-quality cryogenic LabelWriter® labels available to users of the DYMO LabelWriter® 5 Series printers.

“We are excited to join forces with GA International to offer our customers exceptional laboratory labeling solutions for the DYMO LabelWriter 5 Series, saving them time, money and effort” said Liesbet De Soomer, Global Marketing Director of DYMO. “This partnership reflects our commitment to providing innovative labeling solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers across various industries.”

GA International (LabTAG) will offer a portfolio of Cryogenic labels for DYMO LabelWriter 5 Series printers, including the LabelWriter 550, 550 Turbo and 5XL. “Combining DYMO’s lab-friendly printers and software with GA International’s high-performance and proprietary cryo labels will empower users worldwide to optimize their sample management and lab operations,“ said George Ambartsoumian, CEO of GA International (LabTAG). “By joining forces, we will unlock substantial advantages across various sectors, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life sciences, chemicals, petrochemicals, and many other related industries.”