Constructing Malaysia’s digital backbone

DATA centres are playing a pivotal role in Malaysia’s digital transformation, driving the growth of cloud services, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and the broader digital economy.

As businesses, governments, and institutions across the country increasingly rely on digital platforms, the demand for robust and resilient data centers continues to soar.

Private sector investments, such as Google’s $2 billion data center in Elmina and Oracle’s $6.5 billion public cloud region, have been instrumental in positioning Malaysia as a regional digital hub. Complementing these efforts, the Malaysian government is focused on enhancing infrastructure, offering regulatory support, and pushing sustainability goals, including achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

This public-private synergy has positioned Malaysia as the fastest-growing data centre market in the Asia Pacific region in 2024. Furthermore, Malaysia has approved RM114.7 billion (US$ 25.6 billion) in investments related to data centres and cloud services between 2021 and 2023, underscoring the government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure.

With the expanding demand for digital services, resilient and sustainable data center infrastructure is more critical than ever. Data centers must be designed to tackle operational challenges, including environmental stressors, rising energy consumption, and the need for scalability.

Modern construction solutions for data centers encompass a range of advanced technologies, such as waterproofing systems that prevent moisture penetration, fire-resistant materials that safeguard against structural damage, and energy-efficient roofing systems that help regulate internal temperatures. These innovations ensure that facilities are protected from external elements while optimising energy use.

Data centres in Malaysia must be built to withstand both natural and man-made challenges. As critical infrastructure, these facilities require the highest levels of protection to ensure operational continuity.

Malaysia’s tropical climate presents unique challenges for maintaining optimal temperatures in data centres. With servers running continuously and generating heat, cooling systems are vital to operational efficiency. Traditional cooling methods are often energy-intensive, which is why passive cooling techniques combined with energy-efficient insulation materials are increasingly being adopted. These solutions help reduce the overall energy burden while managing heat effectively.

By using advanced insulation technologies, data centers can reduce the demand for energy-heavy cooling systems, thus aligning with global sustainability goals while cutting operational costs.

Sustainability is now a central focus in data centre construction, and it extends far beyond just using eco-friendly materials. Sustainable practices must be integrated across the entire lifecycle of a data centre, from product selection and concrete production to construction and eventual decommissioning.

By incorporating low-emission materials and resource-efficient practices at each stage, data centres can significantly reduce their environmental impact. The use of energy-efficient roofing, water management systems, and renewable energy sources are also integral in reducing CO₂ emissions. These practices align with Malaysia’s broader goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and contribute to a more sustainable digital infrastructure that operates efficiently without compromising environmental responsibility.

The development of Malaysia’s data centre infrastructure has seen robust support from industry leaders. Companies like Sika Malaysia have played a pivotal role in offering specialised construction solutions that meet the unique demands of data centres, particularly in areas of durability, efficiency, and sustainability.

Sika’s advanced waterproofing, roofing, and flooring systems are crucial in ensuring operational continuity and protecting against external environmental factors. These solutions underscore the importance of industry collaboration in building resilient, energy-efficient data centers that align with global sustainability goals.

As Malaysia continues to establish itself as a key player in the digital economy, the construction of resilient and sustainable data centres will remain paramount. Innovation in materials and construction practices will be key to the future of data centers, especially as sustainability becomes a top priority across all industries. The construction sector must continue to innovate, developing solutions that ensure long-term durability while maintaining energy efficiency.

Collaboration between construction professionals and technology providers will be essential in achieving the balance needed between operational resilience and environmental sustainability.

By focusing on advanced construction techniques, sustainable practices, and scalable designs, Malaysia is well-positioned to continue its growth as a digital hub in the Asia Pacific region. Through ongoing investment in these areas, the country can build future-proof data centers that not only meet current technological needs but also contribute to a robust, environmentally sustainable digital economy.

This article is contributed by Sika Malaysia general manager Francisco Retondo (pic).