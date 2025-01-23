SEREMBAN: The Cabinet will discuss issues related to the new policy introduced by United States (US) President Donald Trump, which may affect Malaysia’s economy due to his proposal to impose tariffs on imported goods from several countries.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Malaysia is a significant US trading partner, especially as a key electrical and electronic goods exporter to the developed nation.

“This new policy, as generally stated by Trump, indicates that imported goods to the US will be subjected to tariffs...(this proposal) may somewhat affect our country’s economy, mainly due to the planned increase in import tariffs by the US.

“So, the government is looking into this. Wisma Putra is also on it. We are keeping an eye on the latest developments and will present this to the Cabinet for discussion,” he told reporters after distributing aid to senior citizens and temples in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration here today.

Yesterday, Trump, who was sworn in as the 47th US President on Jan 20, reportedly announced a plan to impose a 10 per cent tariff on imports from China starting Feb 1. Trump also announced his plan to impose a 25 per cent duty on imports from Canada and Mexico in response to the increasing influx of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the US.

In a separate matter, Mohamad expressed Malaysia’s hope that the current ceasefire in Gaza will become permanent, and to effectively stop the genocide against the Palestinians.

“We welcome the ceasefire that has been brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the US. This is what we have been advocating for - to put an end to the genocide.

“We also hope that humanitarian aid, including food and medical supplies, will be sent immediately. So far, a significant amount of aid has already been sent since the Rafah (border crossing) gate was opened,” he said.

Mohamad said that Malaysia is also in talks with Japan to organise a conference with other like-minded countries to explore ways to gather financial resources to rebuild Gaza.

“We will co-host this with Japan....it was initially planned for July, but Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has requested it to be expedited. I have reached out to my counterpart and am awaiting their response,“ he said.