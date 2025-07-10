DYXnet Awarded ISO/IEC 42001 AI Management System Certification by SGS

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 July 2025 - DYXnet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) and a leading enterprise network service provider in Greater China, has been honoured with the ISO/IEC 42001 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Management System Certification by SGS, a globally recognized certification body. This significant achievement marks DYXnet as one of the first companies in Hong Kong’s telecommunications industry to receive this prestigious international certification, underscoring its commitment to advancing AI product services. DYXnet is committed to fostering stakeholder confidence in AI technology through governance that aligns with international standards, enabling businesses and society to harness the full potential of technological innovations in a sustainable manner.

ISO/IEC 42001 is the world’s first AI management system (AIMS) standard jointly developed by the International Organization for Standardardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). It provides a comprehensive framework to tackle AI-specific challenges, including ethical considerations, reliability, security, fairness, transparency, and continuous learning, while balancing innovation with robust governance. The standard sets rigorous requirements for risk management, security safeguards, data quality, system performance, and accountability, ensuring that service providers, developers, and users can responsibly develop, deploy, maintain, and enhance AI systems.

DYXnet’s “AI Solution Series” covers the enterprise-grade intelligent assistant “DYXnet ChatV”, the business intelligence analytics tool “DYXnet ChatBI”, the “Digital Human Platform”, and the “Voice Cloning” solution, which has successfully achieved ISO/IEC 42001 certification. This certification validates DYXnet’s commitment to comprehensive compliance across the entire AI lifecycle, from research and development to commercial deployment.

To commemorate this landmark achievement, DYXnet and SGS held a certificate presentation ceremony on June 25, 2025. Mr. Joe Sze, Group Director of Product and Service Management at DYXnet, received the ISO/IEC 42001 certificate from Ms. Miranda Kwan, Director, Business Assurance of SGS in Hong Kong.

Ms. Senica Chen, General Manager of DYXnet, remarked, “We are immensely proud to be one of the first companies in Hong Kong’s telecommunications industry to receive ISO/IEC 42001 certification from SGS. Since the launch of the DYXnet “AI Solution Series” in 2023, our solutions have been widely implemented across various business scenarios, enabling enterprises to capitalize on the rapid advancements in AI technology. As society navigates an unprecedented digital transformation, the swift evolution of AI brings both opportunities and challenges. Being a responsible AI service provider, DYXnet adheres to the highest industry standards, continuously refining our AI management systems to deliver secure, high-quality, and sustainable innovations.”

Ms. Miranda Kwan, Director, Business Assurance of SGS in Hong Kong, stated: “AI technology is now widely applied across industries, with many organizations striving to enhance operational efficiency, optimize decision-making, and deliver better customer experiences through AI. However, the risks and uncertainties associated with AI systems pose significant challenges. DYXnet has successfully passed SGS’s independent third-party audit, which covered the design, development, implementation, deployment, operation, maintenance, and support of its enterprise AI services. These services leverage a large language model (LLM) to deliver AI-generated content. This certification not only elevates the overall standard of AI within Hong Kong’s telecommunications industry but also helps organizations align with global standards - ensuring system consistency and minimizing risk.”

Joe expressed gratitude to SGS for their thorough review and acknowledgement, commending the team’s dedication: “This certification reflects the collective efforts of the entire DYXnet team. It not only validates our operational excellence but also strengthens our ability to deliver compliant, innovative AI solutions to enterprises.” He added, “ On April 15, the Hong Kong Digital Policy Office released the ‘Hong Kong Generative Artificial Intelligence Technical and Application Guideline,‘ which aligns closely with the principles of ISO/IEC 42001, providing practical guidance for technology developers, service providers, and users regarding generative AI technologies and applications. Our compliance with this standard positions DYXnet at the forefront of the industry. Moving forward, we will continue to evolve with global and local regulations, ensuring our services exceed client expectations while meeting societal needs.”

As a leading provider of “Cloud, Network, Security + AI” solutions in Greater China, DYXnet is dedicated to enhancing its management systems to ensure secure, compliant, and reliable services that align with international standards. In addition to ISO/IEC 42001, DYXnet also holds certifications in ISO/IEC 27001 (Information Security Management), ISO/IEC 20000-1 (Information Technology - Service Management), and ISO 9001 (Quality Management), underscoring its commitment to excellence in information security, service quality, and operational management.

