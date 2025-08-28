Dewan Rakyat passes three Ministry of Finance motions

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat has approved three Ministry of Finance motions through a majority voice vote.

These motions cover Malaysia’s contribution to the International Development Association’s twenty-first replenishment.

They also include the closure of the Wildlife Attack Victims Financial Assistance Trust Fund.

Additionally, parliament authorised the transfer of funds from Malaysian Government Investment Issues to the Development Fund.

Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying presented all three motions earlier in the session.

The MGII motion specifically permits transferring thirty billion ringgit remaining from January to July 2025.

This transfer aligns with subsection 4(b) of the Government Funding Act 1983.

These funds will partially finance Malaysia’s development expenditure requirements. – Bernama