More than 400 arrested in Bangsar South online scam investigation

PETALING JAYA: Over 400 individuals were arrested in the capital on Tuesday as part of an investigation into an online scam syndicate.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Fadil Marsus confirmed that there were many arrests and said a special press conference will be held soon, during a press briefing at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters today, as reported by Sinar Harian.

Earlier, KL police raided a commercial tower in Bangsar South, targeting the city’s largest online gambling and scam syndicate.

The operation reportedly covered at least five floors, believed to house the syndicate’s call centre.

All those arrested were taken in stages to nearby police stations for further investigation.