Elyon Family Clinic & Surgery Expands Services With Advanced Cryosurgery Treatments

SINGAPORE - Media Outreach Newswire - 3 September 2024 - Elyon Family Clinic & Surgery, a prominent male health clinic in Singapore, is proud to announce the addition of cryosurgery to its comprehensive range of medical services. This cutting-edge treatment targets a variety of skin conditions, including warts, keloid scars, and superficial basal cell carcinomas. By incorporating cryosurgery, the clinic continues to uphold its commitment to providing advanced, minimally invasive solutions that cater to the diverse needs of its patients.

Cryosurgery, also known as cryotherapy, is a versatile treatment method that utilises extreme cold, primarily liquid nitrogen at temperatures around -196°C (-321°F), to destroy abnormal or diseased tissue. This procedure is particularly effective for conditions such as actinic keratosis, seborrheic keratosis, skin tags, solar lentigines (age spots), and molluscum contagiosum. During the treatment, liquid nitrogen is applied to the affected area using a cotton swab, spray device, or cryoprobe. The tissue is rapidly frozen, leading to cell membrane disruption and cell death. After freezing, the area thaws naturally, and the process may be repeated depending on the depth and size of the lesion. Healing occurs as the dead tissue sloughs off, allowing new, healthy skin to grow.

Elyon Family Clinic & Surgery is already well-regarded as a leading STD clinic in Singapore, offering a range of services, including STD testing and HIV testing. The addition of cryosurgery to its offerings further broadens the clinic’s capabilities, allowing it to address not only sexual health but also several dermatological issues. This service is expected to attract a wide range of patients, particularly those seeking a quick, effective, and minimally invasive solution for their skin concerns. Cryosurgery will be particularly beneficial for patients with conditions like warts and verrucas caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), keloid scars, and actinic keratosis, a precancerous skin condition caused by prolonged sun exposure.

The introduction of cryosurgery is anticipated to significantly boost the clinic’s patient volume, particularly among individuals seeking dermatological care in a trusted environment. To accommodate this expected increase in demand, Elyon Family Clinic & Surgery plans to offer cryosurgery appointments on a first-come, first-serve basis, with additional time slots to be made available as necessary. The service will initially focus on patients with relevant skin conditions who desire a minimally invasive, quick solution, ensuring that each patient receives personalised care from skilled medical practitioners.

As a leading HIV clinic in Singapore, Elyon Family Clinic & Surgery has a long-standing history of providing exceptional healthcare services, with a focus on innovation and patient-centred care. The clinic’s expansion into cryosurgery demonstrates its ongoing dedication to enhancing its service offerings and addressing the evolving needs of its clients. Moving forward, Elyon Family Clinic & Surgery plans to continue expanding its cryosurgery services, ensuring they are readily available to more patients, and further solidifying its position as a leader in the healthcare industry.

For more information on Elyon Family Clinic & Surgery and their range of products, please visit https://elyonclinic.com.sg/.