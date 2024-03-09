Seremban among top six districts with highest online fraud cases

SEREMBAN: Seremban is the sixth district in the country with the highest number of online fraud cases from January to August this year, said Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff.

He said Seremban reported 701 cases, followed by Nilai with 434 incidents, ranking it the 15th in the country.

According to him, the state recorded 1,710 cases with losses of RM 47.1 million within the same period compared to 2,024 cases with a loss of RM40.9 million last year.

“Although the number of fraud cases showed a decrease of 18 per cent, the losses recorded increased to more than RM6.2 million,“ he told reporters at today’s Cybercrime Threat #Saynotoscam townhall of the Negeri Sembilan police contingent at the Seremban City Council Hall here.

Ahmad Dzaffir advised the public to be more vigilant in receiving calls because fraud syndicates will manipulate victims, making them panic.

“People should not be easily fooled by any lucrative offers on social media, always be aware of the standard operating procedures and rules related to bank transactions or online transactions.

“We must always remember, the authorities will not deal through phone calls,“ he said, adding that the public should be more alert and thoroughly check uncertain matters to avoid becoming a victim.