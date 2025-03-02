$!Embracing Prosperity: How Local Entrepreneurs Turned Humble Dreams into Nationwide Success

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA- Media OutReach Newswire - 27 January 2025 - With the Chinese New Year approaching, local entrepreneurs Wong from Sunspin and Bryan from FunFun.inShop highlight how e-commerce has become a valuable tool for small businesses to grow and adapt. Their journeys showcase the resilience, values, and determination that define Malaysia’s innovative spirit, offering timeless inspiration for anyone striving to overcome challenges and achieve meaningful growth.

Sunspin’s journey to healthier living, balanced family life, and business success

Husband-and-wife team Wong Yung Ming and Lee Sze Yee founded Sunspin in 2020 with a mission to make Konjac noodles and Black Garlic products more accessible to families like their own. As parents of two young children, the couple was inspired to promote healthier eating habits while building a stable future for their family.

Wong and Lee started their small business from their Johor home, selling to a small local network on a part-time basis. Their move into e-commerce transformed their business as they leveraged Shopee’s ecosystem, bringing nutritious products to families across Malaysia.

“We started engaging with Shopee Affiliates in 2024 and these local KOLs have supported us by driving new and repeat buyers to our store. In the last year alone, we consistently achieved a ninefold increase in daily orders during campaign days, thanks to these affiliates. We’re overwhelmed to share that we have sold over 80,000 items since joining Shopee, reflecting the trust families place in our products,” shared Wong, who left his IT career in early 2024 to focus on Sunspin full-time.

Their growth was further supported by the ‘Kempen Tani by Shopee’, a program aimed at empowering agropreneurs with the tools and resources to succeed in the digital economy. The couple attended ShopeeXpert workshops, took part in Shopee Live demos, and gained practical tips on increasing traffic and sales on the platform.

This Chinese New Year, the couple shared that true success means growing their business while enjoying quality time with their children. “Expanding our business while prioritising family has always been our goal. It’s rewarding to see how our efforts have brought both stability and precious moments with our family,” he shared.

From a small home experiment to FunFun.inShop’s multi-million Ringgit business

Before 2021, Bryan Ng, the director of FunFun.inShop, worked at a logistics company where he met several Shopee sellers who shared their experiences of building online businesses. “Hearing their stories gave me the confidence to give it a try myself,” Bryan recalls. During the Movement Control Order (MCO), he started small by uploading a few products to Shopee from his home. Orders started rolling in—at one point, up to 200 to 300 a day. “It was an eye-opener for me. What started as a small experiment quickly turned into something much bigger,” he shares.

By reinvesting profits gradually and staying focused on customer needs, Bryan scaled his small venture into a multi-million ringgit business. FunFun.inShop has experienced incredible growth, with sales increasing by 260% to over RM4 million in 2024 alone. Bryan credits this success to a combination of understanding market trends, maintaining competitive pricing, and using Shopee’s features like Shopee ads, livestreams, and campaigns to boost visibility and reach more customers. “These tools have been essential for helping us stay competitive and grow steadily,” he says.

What began as a small home-based operation has grown into a thriving business that’s making a difference. “I started with just a handful of products, and now we’ve built something that supports so many people,” Bryan reflects. Shopee Live has been especially impactful, allowing Bryan to interact directly with customers, showcase his products, and build lasting relationships. “This journey has changed my life for the better, and I’m so grateful for the platform that made it all possible,” he says with pride.

Entrepreneurs like Wong from Sunspin and Bryan from FunFun.inShop are proof of how e-commerce takes small ventures and transforms them into thriving businesses. Platforms such as Shopee, which celebrates its 10th year in Malaysia, are part of this development, providing tools and opportunities for businesses to navigate the evolving economy.

As Malaysia grows into a leading Southeast Asian digital hub, the stories of entrepreneurs like Wong and Bryan reflect a broader shift. With continued innovation and support, e-commerce is set to remain a cornerstone of Malaysia’s economic resilience, enabling small businesses to thrive while contributing significantly to the local economy.