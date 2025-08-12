Energea reveals modernized travel tech collection with elevated design details

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire – 11 August 2025 - Energea has debuted its highly anticipated tech collection, perfect for travel and everyday use, now available in Gunmetal, Cobalt, and Champagne. Leading the charge is the MagDuo Arc, which recently clinched the Best Product award in the Mobile Products category at Channel Summit META.

For the curious, driven, and constantly on the move, these offerings are as versatile and nimble as the journeys they’re made for, combining function with style. Refined, bold, and elegant finishes guarantee each product looks as sleek as it performs. Whether in transit or touching down, they fit the modern nomad’s life in motion.

At the forefront is MagDuo Arc, a 2-in-1 wireless charger with an 85cm retractable cable and zinc alloy housing. It delivers fast wireless charging of up to 15W (Android), 7.5W (iPhone), and 2.5W (Apple Watch), and includes a built-in kickstand for hands-free use. MagDuo Arc sets the tone for Energea’s renewed push into travel-friendly tech, ushering in a fresh wave of thoughtful and innovative offerings.

Complementing it is TravelWorld Edge 65, a slimline wall charger sporting a 90˚ flat profile that plugs flush against surfaces and fits easily into tight corners. Measuring 13mm thick, it’s small but mighty, delivering up to 65W output to power laptops and phones in 150 countries. GaNSmart technology makes it 40% smaller than most chargers in its class.

Next up is TravelGo Adapter 45: a pocket-friendly, powerful travel adapter designed to charge power-intensive devices like MacBook Air and tablets. Its secure pin-lock system prevents pins from sliding back, improving electrical contact and safety, while dual USB-C ports (25W and 20W) enable dual devices to be charged simultaneously. Intelligent power identification adjusts the charging current for each device to ensure safe, synchronous charging.

Meanwhile, wireless charger AluMag Trio powers three devices concurrently (iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods) using Qi2 technology. Its sleek aluminum chassis offers premium durability and enhanced heat dissipation for optimal temperature control. Unfolding instantly, it supports iPhone’s StandBy mode and Apple Watch’s Nightstand mode for overnight or bedside charging as a smart display.

Lastly, the ComPac Arc 45 power bank takes on travel demands as a 10,000mAh charger featuring a 70cm retractable cable, informative digital display, and durable braided lanyard. Empowering hands-free convenience, it easily clips to backpacks and carry-ons. Its PD45W max output is able to power MacBook Air, tablets, and phones, all packed into a rounded-edge module smaller than a soda can.

Energea redefines the charging experience with tech gear that not only solves everyday hassles while on the go or during travels, but also complements the user’s style. The brand believes that great products balance functionality and aesthetics, providing solutions that work seamlessly and impress with stylish appeal.

From slim wall chargers to versatile wireless chargers and compact power banks, Energea’s Travel Series is built for life on the move. In Gunmetal, Cobalt, and Champagne, the collection reflects Energea’s bold new design direction and delivers power and polish for the traveler of today.

