Hong Kong Fabric Innovator Comfiknit Supports The Unified Diversity Fashion Show - SOROYURU in Osaka･Kansai Expo

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 August 2025 - Hong Kong fabric innovator Comfiknit is proud to support the Unified Diversity Fashion Show - SOROYURU, which was held on August 8, 2025 at Expo2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. Adults and children from around the world gathered to showcase their respective cultures and -promoting textile technology in celebration of cultural diversity, sustainability, and inclusiveness.

“SOROYURU” - Transforming the Future of Fashion

The Unified Diversity Fashion Show - SOROYURU took place at the Wasse Exhibition Hall, Expo 2025 Osaka. Models from Japan, Indonesia, Australia, Brazil, Italy, France, Jordan, Canada, and Liberia were dressed in fashionable ethnic costumes made of Comfiknit’s fabrics, showcasing the beauty of SOROYURU.

The pieces designed for the nine nations are diverse when some of the elements on one piece are partially matched with those on another, creating a subtle sense of interconnection. The collection channels the “SOROYURU” concept, which extends beyond colours and patterns to encompass the resonance of thoughts, ideas, and directions, fostering a harmonious balance and showcasing the linkage/unity of diversity and empathy beyond race, gender, and culture from different parts of the world.

The Japanese word “soro” (soroeru) means “gentle coordination” while “yuru” refers to “something loosened, relaxed, laid-back, or unpretentious”.

Comfiknit has engaged in a collaboration with Japan’s innovative SteAm Design House to promote the “SOROYURU” concept, which is envisioned to lead the development of a future-proof sustainable fashion business. SteAm was founded by Sachiko Nakajima, the curator of the Jellyfish Pavilion. A SOROYURU Executive Committee has been formed to advance the mission, with the Unified Diversity Fashion Show as the kick-off event.

Comfiknit: Clothing as A Means to Enhancing Wellbeing

Hiroyuki Akahori ( 赤堀宏之), Co-founder of Comfiknit, said the fabric innovator is very proud to take part in the Expo2025 as a Hong Kong company, and sponsor the meaningful fashion show, which aligns with the company’s endeavor to redefine the standards of well fashion for the next generation and beyond.

“Comfiknit takes a future-proof approach to clothing in response to the growing concern for wellbeing and sustainability. The patented proprietary technology of the Comfiknit multi-layer fabrics provides wearers with the ability to manage the micro-climate on their skin, offering supreme comfort and protection without compromising style. “

Comfiknit has been working with top-notch institutions, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US and Nagasaki University, Japan, to research the cooling properties of activewear fabrics and eczema-friendly fabrics.

The event producer Sachiko Nakajima ( 中島幸子）remarked, “The event is about co-creation with shared values, visions, and joint efforts in the selection and combination process. The process itself is a great experience in promoting empathy and connections. “

Official Uniform Supplier of Jellyfish Pavilion

Comfiknit is the official apparel supplier of the Jellyfish Pavilion of the Expo 2025 Osaka. The colorful uniform with varying, vibrant graphics is designed by a renowned Japanese fashion designer, Shinshiro Mizuno (水野 信四郎), and made of Comfiknit’s sweat management fabric.

Shinshiro Mizuno and Indonesian designer Thresia Mareta are the fashion show designers. Mizuno has worked with Givenchy, Hanaemori, Yuki Tori, John Galliano and Alexander McQueen, and owner of his brand[fuse] and a Givenchy-licensed wedding gown brand. Mareta, an architect-turned-fashion designer, is the founder of sustainable design brand LAKON, with a mission to cultivate an ecosystem for craftspeople to transform and sustain their craftsmanship.

Special Offering to Expo2025 Kansai Visitors

A limited-edition SOROYURU T-shirt collection is featured at the pavilion. Visitors to Osaka can buy Comfiknit’s Activewear and Daily wear, including the SOROYURU collection at: E Salon, 5/F Lucua Osaka ( 7-26 Aug ) 〒530-8558 Osaka, Kita Ward, Umeda, 3 Chome−1−3

