SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2024 - This holiday season, Entrepôt is bringing a new twist to the traditional Christmas feast, infusing Anglo-Asian flavors into an innovative holiday dining experience. Known for its distinctive fusion of flavours, Entrepôt is offering a limited-time holiday menu, available from 1 December to 1 January 2025, alongside exclusive takeaway selections, providing guests with a truly unique way to celebrate the season.

A Non-Traditional Festive Menu at Entrepôt

Entrepôt’s special holiday menu reimagines classic Christmas dishes with the bold, nuanced flavours of Asia, creating memorable offerings for diners looking to break from tradition.

Highlights of the menu include:

Angelica Root Sea Salt Angus Striploin – A standout dish that marries premium Angus striploin with the delicate, herbal notes of angelica root sea salt, creating a flavour profile that is both savoury and fragrant.

Honey Glazed Traditional Soy Sauce Chicken Roulade – A festive take on a traditional roulade, glazed with a blend of traditional soy sauce and honey for an umami burst that perfectly complements the tender chicken.

Festive Takeaway Specials

For those looking to enjoy Entrepôt’s signature flavours at home, the award-winning restaurant has prepared an exclusive selection of takeaway items designed to make home celebrations extra special. A five-day pre-order is required for the takeaway items.

Takeaway items include:

Traditional Soy Sauce Honey Roasted Turkey

A whole roasted turkey marinated in traditional soy sauce and honey, giving a unique Asian twist to the holiday classic.

Ingredients: with Roasted Chestnut Stuffing, Maple Syrup Roasted Butternut Pumpkin, Wok-fried Traditional Soy Sauce Brussel Sprout, Pancetta and Almond Flakes, Hawthorne Cranberry Jam and Giblet Gravy

Priced at $178+

Yuletide Logcakes

Featuring two different flavours, Valrhona Chocolate Tree Trunk for the chocolate lovers and Entrepôt’s Christmas Wishes for those who prefer a lighter profile to their sweet treats.

Valrhona Chocolate Tree Trunk: Dark Chocolate Buttercream, Dark Chocolate Cremieux, Valrhona Dark Chocolate Crunchy Pearls, Moist Chocolate Sponge

Entrepôt’s Christmas Wishes: Coconut Mousse, Mango Confit, Lime Cremieux, Dulcey Caramel, Almond Sponge, Crunchy Base

Priced at $88+ each

Festive-Themed Steak Buffet

Entrepôt’s highly sought-after steak buffet will also receive a festive makeover for the season, blending holiday-inspired flavours into its popular offerings. At $65++ for lunch and $75++ for dinner (per person), this exclusive Christmas-themed buffet is designed to delight steak lovers with a diverse, Anglo-Asian take on holiday flavours.

In addition to the free-flow of quality steak, the buffet will feature festive items such as the Traditional Soy Sauce Honey Roasted Turkey and Roasted Butternut Pumpkin in Maple Syrup with Salted Pumpkin Seed.

Nixon Low, Director of Culinary and Beverage Operations at The Robertson House, shares his vision for this non-traditional celebration. “Christmas is a time to celebrate togetherness, and at Entrepôt, we believe in doing so with a unique twist. Our Anglo-Asian menu celebrates the spirit of the season with vibrant, unexpected flavours that honor tradition but bring something fresh to the table.”

Reservations and pre-orders are recommended for both dine-in and takeaway options. For more information, or to make a reservation or pre-order, please visit www.entrepot.sg or contact +65 8380 1689.

Chandu, the speakeasy cocktail bar of The Robertson House will also be showcasing festive drinks over the same period of 1 December to 1 January 2025.

For more images, please download here.

