Eschuri Vung Bau: New 18-hole golf course in Phu Quoc

Leaving the jungle behind, Eschuri Vung Bau Golf takes golfers on a journey from hole #10 to #18, where players encounter the pristine white sands and picturesque waves of Pearl Island. The ancient trees become less frequent, while the fairways and greens widen and stretch out, giving the feeling of strolling along an untouched beach. These last nine holes feature more undulating greens, presenting a challenge akin to surfing the waves of Pearl Island - difficult yet exhilarating.

The first nine holes (#1 to #9) are designed to capture the wild beauty of Phu Quoc’s primeval old-growth forests, where all of the ancient trees surrounding the holes are preserved. The golf greens are subtly undulating but highly unpredictable. Without guidance from experienced caddies - Eschuri Vung Bau’s local ‘guides’, players might find themselves caught in unseen traps.

Eschuri Vung Bau Golf is considered one of the most ideally located golf courses in Vietnam, offering a unique ‘forest-to-sea’ golfing experience across 18 holes that lead from dense old-growth forests to the beachfront.

PHU QUOC, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 October 2024 - Situated by Vung Bau Beach, the course at Eschuri Vung Bau Golf was designed and built in collaboration with Sun Group and IMG, the world’s leading golf course design and management company. The course blends the cultural essence of Vietnam with the paradise-like beauty of Pearl Island, stretching a total area of 7,508 yards long and over 65 hectares.

Hole #14 offers a direct view of the sea, making players feel as though they are hitting the ball towards the horizon while enjoying the fresh air of Phu Quoc Island. Those lucky enough to play in the late afternoon (from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.) will witness a breathtaking sunset over the sea.

Not only does Eschuri Vung Bau Golf offer an adventure through the natural beauty of Phu Quoc, but it also takes visitors on an exploration of traditional Vietnamese culture in its clubhouse and restaurant areas. The clubhouse is designed in a ‘smart luxury’ style, reflecting the traditional cultural values of Vietnam while maintaining an open and luxurious ambience. The lobby features a massive check-in area, where visitors can easily spot the familiar ‘three-gate entrance’ architecture of northern Vietnam’s ancient temples and pagodas.

The CoCo Restaurant is inspired by Hue’s imperial architecture and can seat up to 150 guests, with a VIP room capable of hosting 40 people, offering a dining experience reminiscent of a royal court.

The restaurant is also an ideal venue for galas of up to 200 people. The entire clubhouse is designed with glass walls to provide uninterrupted views of the golf course.

Eschuri Vung Bau Golf also features a range of amenities, including a five-star standard locker room, sauna, steam bath, and jacuzzi services for both men and women.

Eschuri Vung Bau Golf is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the last check-in at 5 p.m. The listed price for one guest is VNĐ 5,000,000 (~203 USD), which includes green fees, caddy fees, half a buggy, one light meal, and one non-alcoholic beverage.

The course is offering a promotion with a special rate of VNĐ 3,000,000 (~123 USD) per person for guests staying at hotels within the Sun Paradise Land ecosystem in Southern Phu Quoc, including New World Phu Quoc, La Festa Phu Quoc (Curio Collection by Hilton), JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, and Premier Village Phu Quoc.

In addition, the Kem Beach Driving Range, located at Kem Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches in the world is a perfect choice for beginners.

Here, golfers can enjoy an ideal setting to refine their skills with a private and state-of-the-art training facility that meets international standards. The range features 18 lanes stretching 300 yards, equipped with an Auto Tee system, providing a comfortable and complete training experience. Additionally, the short-game practice area is impressive, featuring full facilities for Bunker, Putting Green, and Chipping Green.

