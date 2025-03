Esyms and DHL eCommerce partner to change medicine distribution in Malaysia

· The collaboration supports Esyms’s focus on medication delivery, enhancing accessibility and convenience for government hospital and clinic patients across Malaysia.



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Neswire - 27 March 2025 - Esyms, a leading online pharmacy and health solutions provider, is collaborating with DHL eCommerce, a domestic parcel delivery service provider, to transform how medication is dispersed from hospitals and clinics to patients in Malaysia. Esyms will leverage DHL eCommerce’s expertise in parcel delivery and returns logistics. Esyms can better support partner hospitals and clinics in ensuring their patients receive their medications efficiently and safely at their convenience.

Esyms is partnering with DHL eCommerce to improve medication delivery through its AllMeds application. The AllMeds system helps hospitals and clinics streamline pharmacy workflows, boost patient engagement, and reduce congestion at pharmacy counters. Through the AllMeds app, patients can upload prescriptions, make secure payments, receive notifications, and track their orders delivered by DHL eCommerce.

Supporting the Malaysian Government’s vision to innovate medicine distribution

This initiative aligns with the Malaysian government’s commitment to advancing public healthcare services through digital innovation and enhanced distribution systems. It also reflects DHL eCommerce’s aim to harness its strengths to boost growth in life sciences & healthcare, which is highlighted as one of DHL Group’s growth initiatives of Strategy 2030.

Esyms will utilize DHL eCommerce’s expedited lane to provide timely and reliable delivery of medicine to the patients’ address. This means time-sensitive deliveries such as medicine are prioritized, handled and transported via DHL eCommerce’s expedited lane service.

Saurabh Kumar, Managing Director of DHL eCommerce Malaysia, stated, “The life sciences and healthcare sector demands very specialized logistics solutions, innovation and new ideas to improve patient outcomes and deliver next-level healthcare. DHL eCommerce is proud to partner with Esyms Group and offer our expertise in first and last-mile delivery to help address the persistent challenge of long waiting times for medication collection. Equally, we are confident that this partnership will deliver a positive impact to the healthcare sector and inspire even more collaboration to drive change.”

Lam Wee Yong, CEO of Esyms, added, “By securing a government project involving public healthcare facilities, Esyms continues to drive innovation in pharmacy care through strategic partnerships that address the actual needs of customers and healthcare facilities. AllMeds is a value-added service that complements existing practices in hospital, empowering pharmacies to deliver more efficient and accessible care, while enhancing patient outcomes, The collaboration with DHL Ecommerce can significantly enhance the last mile delivery process bringing a much-needed difference to the healthcare sector.”

A milestone for enhanced healthcare

The Esyms-DHL partnership represents a significant milestone in Malaysia’s journey toward a more connected and efficient healthcare system. It showcases the power of cross-industry collaboration, uniting technology and logistics to address real-world challenges and improve the quality of life for patients nationwide.

