PM Anwar congratulates PM Wong on Singapore election victory

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his warmest congratulations to Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on leading the People’s Action Party (PAP) to victory in the country’s general election.

“I wish you and your team continued success as you carry forward the responsibilities of leadership in this new term,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

Noting that the prosperity and security of Malaysia and Singapore are indivisible, Anwar said both countries are bound not only by geography but also enduring ties of kith and kin.

“As we look to the future, our two countries are building a habit of deep collaboration at all levels – a vital foundation as we navigate profound challenges to global order and international trade,“ he added.

Together, he said, both countries have the opportunity to make the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone a shining example of what neighbours can achieve, with conviction and shared purpose.

“We look forward to deepening this special relationship in the years ahead,“ said Anwar.

According to media reports, the PAP retained its supermajority in the Singapore 2025 General Election, winning 87 out of 97 parliamentary seats.