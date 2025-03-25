● The first natural, responsible multi-generational skincare brand in Europe

● Princess Madeleine: “Weleda is the ideal partner for developing products that nurture and protect children’s natural skin barrier. As a mother, I am mindful about the skincare products my family uses, making minLen a deeply personal project for me.”

● Weleda CEO Tina Müller: “At a time when even young children are reaching for their mother’s retinol cream, we are introducing an alternative the whole family can use without hesitation. We are honoured to have realised this important project with Madeleine.”

● First joint public appearance: 28 March 2025, Düsseldorf

ARLESHEIM, STOCKHOLM - Newsaktuell - 24 March 2025 - Weleda AG, the global leader in certified natural skincare and anthroposophic medicines, has partnered with Princess Madeleine – under her private name, Madeleine Bernadotte – to co-develop minLen, a new natural skincare brand. This marks her entry into the beauty industry as an entrepreneur.

Through their collaboration, Madeleine Bernadotte and Weleda address a concerning social trend: children and young people are increasingly using skincare products with active ingredients unsuitable for their age. “As parents, we have a responsibility to help our children make mindful choices about skincare products,“ says Madeleine Bernadotte. “I felt there was a need for a product line that not only prioritises safety but is also fun to use – made with natural ingredients, beautifully scented, and thoughtfully designed with appealing packaging for the whole family.”

The science-backed, family-friendly minLen skincare range offers exceptionally gentle, high-quality skincare, specially formulated for babies, children, and young adults. Made with natural ingredients and meeting the highest quality standards, the range has been created in close collaboration with leading experts in dermatology and natural medicine. As a mother of three, Madeleine Bernadotte understands the importance of using products specifically designed for children: “Children’s skin is delicate and requires the utmost care. That’s why Weleda is the perfect partner to create products that gently protect and strengthen their natural skin barrier.”