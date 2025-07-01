LAS VEGAS - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 January 2025 - Innolux will showcase its latest, most innovative product technologies in Las Vegas, U.S.A. from January 7 to 9 under the theme “Driving New Possibilities”. James Yang, President of Innolux, said that Innolux has added yet more value to its display field, created outstanding innovative technologies, and crafted comprehensive scenario-tailored service solutions, exporting these boons to overseas markets. Technology-wise, AI software and hardware come together to invent new solutions. Innolux products span multiple application fields like retail, healthcare, entertainment, mobility, and others, to comprehensively elevate convenience, safety, and fun, as well as embrace all-around smart technology in everyday life, leading us into the future.

Industry’s First Color-Conversion-Based AM MicroLED Technology Delivers New Value in Display Technology

Innolux has been deeply involved in forward-looking panel technology for many years and showcased the industry’s first 106” Color-Conversion-Based AM-MicroLED Free Tiling Display with six main features: lifelike high resolution, high color saturation, wide color gamut, excellent ambient light contrast, seamless tiling, and low power consumption. Extremely small pixel pitch (≦P0.6mm) achieves a new level of ultra-high definition all across the screen. Its color-conversion-based microLED and flawless free tiling panel module comes in 12.3” to 220” based on customer needs. The limitations of traditional panels are transcended to realize an unparalleled high-end, high-definition, and ultra-large visual experience.

Innolux’s free tiling QD color-conversion-based MicroLED display technology employs an active TFT driving backplane and has a four-sided tileable design. It is also equipped with a full-color solution for color conversion technology powered via blue LED chips with quantum dots. It is able to overcome two major problems of RGB MicroLED technology architecture, including the lack of uniformity typical of green LED chips and the poor efficiency and reliability of red LED chips after miniaturization. It can also significantly reduce the number of massive transfers, thereby lowering costs and improving yields. Furthermore, the use of high-performance color conversion materials can also achieve a wide color gamut of BT2020 with 90% area ratio.

In addition, Innolux debuted its innovative 9.6” AM-MicroLED Mirror Display, which features ultra-high brightness (1200 nits), ultra-high contrast (1,000,000:1), wide color gamut (NTSC 120%), and ultra-high reflectivity, and energy saving, among other astounding advantages. MicroLED Smart Mirror is an integrated multi-functional smart mirror display. It is equipped with automotive-grade RGB self-luminous MicroLED technology. Its tiny aperture area ratio can provide visuals with high reflectivity and ultra-high brightness while ensuring low power consumption. Similar in appearance to a 9.6” mirror, the smart mirror display combines exclusive pioneering display technology to not only show product information, promotional messages, and personalized advertisements, but also enable consumers to enjoy an interactive VR experience. This emerging display technology will provide comprehensive system solutions for smart retail, smart cockpit, and other fields.

With its robust and forward-looking MicroLED technology, Innolux has obtained nearly 580 patents approved by the U.S.A. Its excellent display quality and market potential cannot be understated. Innolux has repeatedly garnered much technical praise and recognition at international expos and national display technology awards. Our products offer many excellent features such as high image quality, seamless and free tiling, fast response, low power consumption, and ultra-power saving. Application scenarios include smart education, high-end theaters, museums, and other 8K retina large-scale display markets, as well as smart mobile, smart retail, and many other diverse avenues for innovation. Innolux spares no effort to deliver new value in the display sector.

Next-Gen MiniLED display Technology Revolutionizes Outdoor Public Panel Market and Ushers in a New Visual Era

In view of increasing demand for smart cities and outdoor panels, Innolux is committed to delivering value-added innovation in panels, successfully revolutionizing next-gen miniLED technology and breaking through the limitations of traditional backlight panels. Innolux’s latest 17.3” and 23.8” miniLED Sunlight Readable Display leverages miniature, efficient LED dot matrix technology to not only achieve excellent outdoor visibility under the sun, but also maintain low power consumption while providing an excellent performance that ensures high brightness, high contrast, and wide color gamut.

This breakthrough technology allows the panel to remain clearly visible even in outdoor environments with strong light. It can accurately perform real-time dynamic zoning adjustments based on the content shown, rendering deeper dark hues and outstanding contrast to present vibrant images with rich, detailed layers. Embrace the ultimate visual enjoyment with the most dynamic, exhilarating image quality. Innolux’s miniLED panels are widely used in various outdoor sports events, commercial retail, cultural events and shows, and other domains. In the future, we plan to further expand into special application scenarios such as digital signage, charging piles, large department stores, shopping malls, and navigation. Our panels can also deliver unparalleled visibility and functionality while meeting the needs of different environments.

In addition, Innolux also showcased the 14” QHD+ Ultra-Thin Display, which combines a lightweight body with vivid color rendering. In addition to reducing module weight, it is equipped with 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut technology, tailormade for the mobile commerce market to perfectly satisfy the needs of students and business people in mobile offices. Innolux has also actively launched the 14” and 16” FHD+ Touchscreens that support finger touch operations and can be integrated with the latest AI technology to realize participatory and interactive learning courses, significantly enhancing the interactivity and creative expression in education scenarios. These touchscreens make the learning process more interesting, effectively lower the learning threshold through multi-sensory engagement, and stimulate students’ creativity and passion for learning. Pupils are assisted to understand lessons more deeply and they’re even able also to draw, sketch, or take notes conveniently to become more motivated and enhance their learning outcomes.

Exclusive LC Dimming Technology to Seize Smart Car Market and Achieve Environmental Sustainability for a Green Future

Carbon reduction and the goal of net zero are about more than sustainability: they are an essential requirement for global corporations to transform and create competitive value. Global warming is a challenge that all sectors and nations must tackle jointly. Cities, in particular, are some of the main arenas for implementing carbon reduction and accomplishing net zero. Innolux is committed to implementing value transformation through the guiding principle “More than Panel”, actively engaging in non-panel application fields. By harnessing our exclusive liquid crystal film technology and glass integration process capabilities, Innolux is pioneering advanced applications for Smart LC Windows. Innolux’s smart city solution, Smart LC Windows, is equipped with the advantages of high transparency, energy saving and consumption reduction, fast response time, intelligent network connection, and more. It can not only cater to sustainable smart green buildings, but also suits applications in the wider automotive field. We actively integrate LC dimming technology in automotive component products such as smart dimming windows, smart dimming rear-view mirrors, and smart dimming sun visors to foster green business opportunities, create new industry possibilities, and practice environmental sustainability, thereby pursuing a green future.

Innolux’s groundbreaking smart dimming window effectively solves window tint’s limitation of only allowing one type of light transmission. Moreover, the smart dimming rear-view mirror automatically senses light intensity in the surroundings and adjusts reflectivity according to the driver’s requirements to ensure that they can clearly observe traffic conditions in the rearview under different lighting, thereby greatly improving driving safety and comfort. Last but not least, the smart dimming sun visor also dynamically adjusts the light transmittance of the sun visor in real time based on the intensity of external light. Besides protecting the driver’s vision from strong light, this innovative design also prevents blind spots caused by traditional sun visors, thus providing a safer and more comfortable driving experience.

Next-Gen Immersive 3D Experience

As the AI wave drives up the demand for new-generation 3D stereoscopic panels, Innolux is committed to converting flat display into stereoscopic immersive 3D screens. Our 27” N3D Eyetracking adopts the world’s unique N3D display technology and its low-crosstalk algorithm delivers a high-quality 3D visual experience, greatly ameliorating the pain point of dizziness caused by long-term use. The exclusive algorithm renders 3D in real time without taking up computational resources. Its excellent display technology brings e-sports players marvelous 3D visual enjoyment as if they were transported to their favorite scenes.

Innolux’s N3D technology not only delivers the best immersive experience to users in the fields of videogames and entertainment. In terms of medical and educational applications, its excellent light field 3D technology, eye tracking technology, low latency, and other advantages can offer a comprehensive solution for medical imaging, providing a more efficient and intuitive interactive teaching experience in preoperative planning, lesion assessment, minimally invasive surgery, and even medical teaching.

