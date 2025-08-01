PETALING JAYA: Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia (PSM) has issued an apology to all parties, especially event organisers and badminton fans after the roof leaked at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil yesterday (Jan 7).

In a statement, it said the incident was due to the ongoing replacement works of its old roof (installed since 1998), a process that began in mid-2024.

The repairs which was carried out by the Public Works Department (JKR) through its appointed contractor, is designed to allow events at Axiata Arena to continue without interruptions.

There have been no leakage issues in the arena area since mid-2024. PSM Chief Executive Officer Iliyas Jamil said that the leaks resulted in rainwater dripping onto the court.

PSM and the contractor worked together to implement immediate measures to redirect the water starting from 4.30pm and the court was ready for use at 8pm.

Illyas added that additional efforts were made that evening to ensure the problem would not recur in the following days.

The statement also shared that 10 staff will be on standby at the roof all throughout tournaments to ensure no repeat of the incident.

“JKR and the contractor are also cooperating to carry out the necessary work, which is currently in progress.

“PSM has already identified the problematic areas and expedited the required repairs.

“PSM also held a meeting with JKR Federal Territory and the contractor on Dec 30, emphasising the importance of ensuring that events are not disrupted by the roof replacement work. We have been assured that the contractor will take appropriate action.”

ALSO READ: Three Malaysian pairs brighten gloomy Malaysia open start