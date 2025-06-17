FBS Celebrates 10th Award in 2025 for Client-Centric Excellence

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2025 - FBS, a leading global broker, has once again proven its commitment to traders by earning its tenth award this year — the “Best Client-Centric Broker, Asia, 2025” title from Global Brands Magazine.
Why does FBS stand out in client-centric services
The award reflects FBS’s dedication to putting clients first. Key strengths that set the broker apart include:
24/7 multilingual customer support
FBS ensures traders receive instant assistance in their preferred language, offering round-the-clock support via live chat, email, and phone. This accessibility is crucial for clients across diverse time zones in Asia and beyond.
User-friendly trading platforms
FBS provides flexible account types designed for traders of all levels — from beginners to professionals. Features include:
• Ultra-fast execution with minimal slippage
• Spreads from 0.7 pips
• Leverage up to 1:3000
• Minimum deposit of $5
• Commissions from 0
• Over 550 trading instruments, such as Forex, stocks and indices
Innovative tools for seamless trading
FBS’s award-winning mobile app allows traders to manage positions anytime, anywhere, with:
• Real-time TradingView charts
• One-click trading
• Secure deposits and withdrawals
• Customizable alerts
The FBS personal area simplifies account management, offering instant access to transaction history, bonuses, and promotions.
Security and transparency
As a globally regulated broker, FBS maintains strict financial standards to protect clients and ensure:
• Segregated client funds
• Negative balance protection
• Regular audits
With 16 years of experience, over 27 million traders, and more than 100 international awards, FBS is truly a leader in the industry. Winning the title of “Best Client-Centric Broker, Asia, 2025” highlights its commitment to innovation, reliability, and putting clients first.
To learn more about FBS, visit FBS.com.
Disclaimer: This material does not constitute investment advice and is intended for informational purposes only.
