FBS Celebrates 10th Award in 2025 for Client-Centric Excellence

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2025 - FBS, a leading global broker, has once again proven its commitment to traders by earning its tenth award this year — the “Best Client-Centric Broker, Asia, 2025” title from Global Brands Magazine.

Why does FBS stand out in client-centric services

The award reflects FBS’s dedication to putting clients first. Key strengths that set the broker apart include:

24/7 multilingual customer support

FBS ensures traders receive instant assistance in their preferred language, offering round-the-clock support via live chat, email, and phone. This accessibility is crucial for clients across diverse time zones in Asia and beyond.

User-friendly trading platforms

FBS provides flexible account types designed for traders of all levels — from beginners to professionals. Features include:

• Ultra-fast execution with minimal slippage

• Spreads from 0.7 pips

• Leverage up to 1:3000

• Minimum deposit of $5

• Commissions from 0

• Over 550 trading instruments, such as Forex, stocks and indices

Innovative tools for seamless trading

FBS’s award-winning mobile app allows traders to manage positions anytime, anywhere, with:

• Real-time TradingView charts

• One-click trading

• Secure deposits and withdrawals

• Customizable alerts

The FBS personal area simplifies account management, offering instant access to transaction history, bonuses, and promotions.

Security and transparency

As a globally regulated broker, FBS maintains strict financial standards to protect clients and ensure:

• Segregated client funds

• Negative balance protection

• Regular audits

With 16 years of experience, over 27 million traders, and more than 100 international awards, FBS is truly a leader in the industry. Winning the title of “Best Client-Centric Broker, Asia, 2025” highlights its commitment to innovation, reliability, and putting clients first.

To learn more about FBS, visit FBS.com.

Disclaimer: This material does not constitute investment advice and is intended for informational purposes only.

