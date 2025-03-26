$!FBS Supports 250 Children in Indonesia During Ramadan

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Neswire - 26 March 2025 - FBS, a leading global broker, continues its commitment to social responsibility with a $10 000 donation to the Peduli Anak Foundation, ensuring that 250 children under the foundation’s care receive essential meals and festive clothing throughout Ramadan 2025.

Meaningful support for children

The FBS donation provides:

• Nutritious meals, including iftar and suhoor (pre-dawn meals).

• Traditional attire, such as prayer gowns (Mukena) for girls and sarongs for boys.

• Footwear, ensuring boys and girls have proper shoes.

• Hijabs, allowing children to celebrate Eid with dignity and joy.

A heartwarming big iftar celebration

On March 15, FBS and Peduli Anak hosted a big iftar gathering at the Lombok Center, bringing together children, foster families, and staff for an evening of warmth and community. The children enjoyed a variety of delicious dishes and desserts, many of which were lovingly prepared by kitchen staff and foster mothers. Some of the older children, passionate about cooking, also took part in preparing sweet drinks and treats, adding a special touch to the occasion.

Eid preparations and festive traditions

As part of the Ramadan initiatives, children will also participate in a special cookie-making event leading up to Eid. Together with their foster mothers, they will bake traditional cookies, embracing the joy of shared traditions and celebrations.

“On behalf of Peduli Anak, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to FBS for this generous donation. This is the second time FBS has supported us, and we are incredibly grateful. The donation has greatly assisted us in providing meals for iftar and suhoor, as well as gifts that bring joy to 250 children during Ramadan and Eid celebrations. Thank you so much, FBS — your kindness means the world to us.” — Nurdiana, Director of Peduli Anak Foundation.

FBS remains dedicated to making a positive impact, ensuring that Ramadan is a time of warmth, generosity, and meaningful support for children in need.

