$!FGA Trust Expands Its Reach with the Opening of North America Office

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 August 2024 - FGA Trust, a Hong Kong-licensed trust company and leader in innovative financial solutions, is excited to announce the opening of its North American office. This strategic expansion reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing its global presence and providing top-tier services to high-net-worth individuals across the continent.

To lead this initiative, FGA Trust has appointed Wincent Hung as the Chief Executive Officer of North America. Mr. Hung is a trailblazing entrepreneur with extensive experience in the fields of traditional finance and Web3. His career began as an auditor at Ernst & Young, where he spent over 15 years refining his expertise in entrepreneurship in Hong Kong.

North America has a long-standing tradition of utilizing trusts for wealth management, providing a robust framework for preserving and growing assets. FGA Trust seeks to enhance this legacy by helping high-net-worth individuals capture emerging opportunities in the evolving financial landscape. With customized solutions designed to meet their unique needs, FGA Trust empowers affluent investors to navigate both traditional wealth management strategies and innovative avenues, ultimately driving growth and maximizing returns in an ever-changing market.

In recent years, Hong Kong has established itself as a key player in the wealth management industry, as government initiatives attract global attention from ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families seeking effective asset management and succession planning solutions. Riding this wave of opportunity, FGA’s expansion to North America enhances its services to meet the diverse needs of global wealth. By doing so, FGA aims to deliver tailored, innovative solutions that not only protect but also grow the wealth of families worldwide.

“Expanding into North America is a significant milestone for FGA Trust,“ said Mr. Hung. “I am thrilled to take on this role and am committed to cultivating meaningful relationships and delivering exceptional value to our clients as we navigate the future of finance together.”

With the opening of the North American office, FGA Trust is poised to leverage its expertise to foster growth, enhance customer experiences, and drive the adoption of innovative financial solutions throughout the region.

https://fgatrust.com/en/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fga-trust/

https://x.com/fgatrust/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.