First and Exclusive “The Lady Dior Pub” Unveils at Galaxy Macau

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 October 2024 - Dedicated to deliver pioneering luxury and joyful experience to Macau, the World-class Luxury Integrated Resort Galaxy Macau™ is honored to have the Asia Pacific’s first and only “The Lady Dior Pub” in Macau, in celebration of the reinvented Dior boutique at Galaxy Promenade’s grand opening and the launch of Dior Cruise 2025 collection. From October 26 to November 6, the Macallan Whiskey Bar & Lounge at Galaxy Macau will be transformed into a chic Scottish pub inspired by Scottish craft traditions and the most iconic figures of Christion Dior, “The New Look”, illustrating how Dior marvellously revives the founding ties between France and Scotland: from romance to punk. Curated with bespoke Dior-themed décor, delicate cocktails, live-music and more, this exclusive crossover of luxury and gastronomy is an unprecedented journey for the senses, tailormade for Dior clients and all fashionistas.

“The Lady Dior Pub” – Christian Dior’s footprint from France to Scotland

Dior Cruise 2025 collection, the core inspiration of “The Lady Dior Pub”, is an opportunity to follow the steps of Christian Dior around the world. In 1955, Monsieur Dior presented his work in Perthshire, Scotland, in the ballroom of the Gleneagles Hotel. Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative Director of Dior Women’s Collections, unveiled the Cruise 2025 collection in the gardens of Drummond Castle – where memories, inspirations and suggestions fuse to generate shapes and embroideries.

Tartan, intrinsically characteristic of Scotland, serves as a motif throughout the House’s latest collection, and also in “The Lady Dior Pub” at the Macallan Whiskey Bar & Lounge – an elegant and sophisticated Scottish flavour permeates throughout. A delightful lineup of Dior-themed cocktails, flavorsome savories and sweets, vivacious live music performances and other wondrous surprises await at “The Lady Dior Pub”, opening to public from 16:00 till late daily between October 26 to November 6. For reservation and inquiries, please contact +853 8883 2221.

Reinvented Dior boutique at Galaxy Promenade

The newly reinvented Dior Galaxy Macau boutique officially reopens at the Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting the world’s most iconic luxury brands. The new two-story boutique hosts the different universes of the House, as well as an array of exclusive products and experiences, enabling guests to embark on a fashionista journey of divine elegance and immersing into a one-of-a-kind luxury shopping experience. Explore the latest Dior Cruise 2025 collection, as well as a sumptuous array of exclusive offerings – My Dior fine jewellery collection, sublime variations of the Lady Dior, exotic leather goods customization services, and a designated fragrances area, to name a few.

Galaxy Promenade brings together the world’s biggest names in luxury fashion and high jewelry. It is where the latest trends converge and exclusive limited-edition collectibles are found. Explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels as they present the latest collections in creative ways. VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at your service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await.