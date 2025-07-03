$!Food Expo PRO returns in August with Hong Kong International Tea Fair

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 June 2024 - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the Food Expo PRO and Hong Kong International Tea Fair will be staged concurrently from 15 to 17 August 2024 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The fairs feature global foods and beverages, tea, and related products, providing a one-stop sourcing platform for F&B importers, wholesalers, retailers, restaurants, department stores and e-tailers. The fairs open exclusively to trade buyers on the first two days, and welcome public ticket-holders on 17 August. The concurrent public fairs, Food Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo, and Home Delights Expo will be staged at the same venue from 15 to 19 August. The five fairs are expected to gather some 2,000 exhibitors.

Food Expo PRO: Asia’s key trade event for F&B

Food Expo PRO continues to present pavilions from various countries and regions this year. Besides pavilions from Mainland China, Japan, Korea and Mexico, ASEAN countries like Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines will also participate, creating an international food festival. Sustainable diet has become a hot topic in the industry in recent years. Highlighted zone “Food Science and Technology” brings alternative food and future food products to our professional buyers. Another highlight would be the presence of “Halal Food & Beverage”.

Ready-meals market is also booming. Food Expo PRO features an array of easy‑to‑prepare ready meals by exhibitors from Mainland China, including unique flavours from different regions. Provinces in Mainland China, including Fujian, Guizhou, Hunan, Sichuan, Zhejiang, etc. are expected to bring their local delicacies to Hong Kong and showcase to our professional buyers.

Food Expo PRO also features a variety of seminars and forums covering the latest developments and market opportunities in the food industry. The Food Tech Symposium sessions will bring together speakers to share their insights and to discuss the latest technological advancement and innovations in food manufacturing, future food and sustainability in the food industry. Recognising the promising landscape of the Halal Market, this year’s Food Expo PRO will aim to examine its development, opportunities and challenges, as well as conducting a thorough discussion to explore the role of Hong Kong in facilitating Halal food trade in the region.

Hong Kong International Tea Fair: Brewing opportunities in tea business

The concurrent Hong Kong International Tea Fair brings together a wide variety of products including tea and tea-related products, and tea ware. The 1st International Tea Event Space Design Competition 2024 aims to promote tea culture. Participants can present their creative tea-serving space designs through the competition, and the shortlisted designs will be displayed and judged during the fair. Another fair highlight is Hong Kong International Tea Competition. Exhibitors’ teas will be judged in six categories: Green Tea, Oolong Tea, Black Tea (Orthodox), Chinese Black Tea (Treated Pu’er), Raw Pu’er, Others (White Tea / Yellow Tea / Scented Tea) *(excl. Herbal Tea). A panel of judges will present winners with “The Best Aroma Award” and “The Best Taste Award”. Visitors can enjoy free tea tasting of winning teas on 17 August. To promote the unique culture of Hong Kong style milk tea, International and Greater Bay Area KamCha Competition – Final will also be run during the Hong Kong International Tea Fair 2024. The top tea masters will be selected to showcase their techniques in making Hong Kong style milk tea and its exquisite flavours.

Each day at the fair is filled with different activities and events. The 1st Hong Kong International Tea Culture Forum 2024 will be held on 16 August, the purpose of this forum is to create an international platform for communication, promote tea culture, and drive the international development of the tea industry. Other events, such as Tea Tasting Sessions and International Tea Art Performances, offer a fascinating look at the history and culture of tea. The ‘International and GBA KamCha Competition – HK Style Milk Tea Final’ will be held during the Hong Kong International Tea Fair, aiming to select the top Hong Kong-style milk tea masters, showcase the skills and unique flavours of Hong Kong-style milk tea production, and promote Hong Kong-style milk tea culture.

The two fairs will continue to adopt the HKTDC’s EXHIBITION+ model that integrates online and offline elements, extending face-to-face interactions from physical events to smart business platform, Click2Match, which will be open to participants from 8 to 24 August.

In addition, the International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products (ICMCM), organised by the Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association (MCMIA), together with the HKTDC and eleven scientific research institutions and industry associations, will be held at the Hong Kong Exhibition and Convention Centre on 15 and 16 August to deliver professional traditional Chinese medicine insights into the industry.