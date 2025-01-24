$!From Page to Stage®: Rousing the Dragon Premieres in March

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 January 2025 - Widely celebrated for its literary and artistic value, as well as its timeless virtues, the Chinese literary classic Romance of the Three Kingdoms continues to inspire audiences across generations. The Absolutely Fabulous Theatre Connection (AFTEC), known for its innovative bilingual Learning Theatre™ approach, is set to present its latest production, Rousing the Dragon, this March. This English retelling of the Three Kingdoms saga will bring to life the legendary tales of Liu Bei, Guan Yu, Zhang Fei, and Zhuge Liang. Directed and adapted by Dr Vicki Ooi, recipient of the 31st Hong Kong Drama Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Award, the production will feature live music, bilingual surtitles, and a captivating performance that promises to move audiences.

Rousing the Dragon marks the 101st production by AFTEC’s Artistic Director, Dr Vicki Ooi, a leading figure in Hong Kong’s arts and education sectors. Known for her dedication to holistic education and her passion for youth theatre, bilingual theatre, and arts education, Dr Ooi has spent decades creating thought-provoking works. Reflecting on this milestone, Dr Ooi shared: “We believe in the transformative power of the arts, which goes far beyond mere visual spectacle. With Rousing the Dragon, we aim to present a fresh and innovative take, engaging audiences with dynamic performances and powerful storytelling to ignite their interest in classic literature and the arts.”

Rousing the Dragon is the first instalment of AFTEC’s Three Kingdoms Trilogy. As a prequel to last year’s Strategy, which depicted the battle of wits between Zhuge Liang and Zhou Yu, this new production returns audiences to the world of the Three Kingdoms. Iconic stories such as the Oath of the Peach Garden, Crossing Five Passes and Slaying Six Generals, and Three Visits to the Thatched Cottage are brought to life on stage, with a focus on the legendary bond between Liu Bei, Guan Yu, Zhang Fei, and Zhuge Liang. The performance explores three core themes: loyalty and nobility, brotherhood and fraternal bonding, and determination and resilience. The trilogy’s final chapter, Taming the Dragon (working title), is scheduled to premiere in March 2026 at the newly refurbished Sai Wan Ho Civic Centre Theatre, AFTEC’s venue partner, and will highlight the intense confrontation between Zhuge Liang and Sima Yi.

For this production, Dr Vicki Ooi has enlisted Selina Kan of the Seals Players Foundation as a guest performer for two public shows. Dr Ooi and Kan share a collaborative history spanning half a century, blending mentorship and friendship. Kan has performed in 16 of Dr Ooi’s productions, including Volpona and Skin of Our Teeth, making her an integral part of this milestone work.

Through From Page to Stage®, AFTEC integrates theatre and education, offering students and the public an opportunity to enjoy drama while exploring traditional Chinese virtues and values. This innovative approach makes learning English and historical knowledge accessible and enjoyable, providing a fresh perspective on Chinese literary epics and sparking interest in English, Chinese literature, and theatre arts.

Two public performances of Rousing the Dragon will be held on 8 and 15 March at the Yuen Long Theatre Auditorium. Tickets will be available for purchase from 24 January through URBTIX and art-mate. Pre- and post-show foyer activities will be open to ticket holders, along with a post-show stage tour led by the cast, offering audiences a behind-the-scenes look at theatrical productions.

Secondary school shows will run from 4 to 7 March and on 10 March at the Yuen Long Theatre Auditorium. Participating schools will gain access to pre-show learning resources, in-school workshops, and post-show activities. These resources provide students with a deeper understanding of the script, story, and characters while encouraging them to apply creative thinking skills to appreciate theatrical productions. Students will also have the chance to re-enact scenes under the guidance of the cast, experiencing the thrill of performing on stage.

Programme website: https://www.aftec.hk/p2s2025-rousing-the-dragon/

Ticketing platforms: https://art-mate.net/doc/78082 (art-mate)

https://www.urbtix.hk/event-detail/12826/ (URBTIX)