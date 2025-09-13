King inspects Johor waters

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today inspected the waters of Johor.

Sultan Ibrahim personally piloted a boat from the Royal Jetty in Stulang Laut to the waters off Kota Tinggi, according to His Majesty’s official Facebook page.

“His Majesty’s visit reflects his deep concern for the safety and well-being of the people, especially fishermen who rely on these waters for their livelihood, transportation, and daily activities,” read the post.

The post also included several photos of Sultan Ibrahim during the inspection. - Bernama