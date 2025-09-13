UPSI supports matriculation programme for fair higher education access

IPOH: Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris believes the matriculation programme should remain a key pathway to higher education institutions to ensure fair and inclusive access for all students.

The university’s Corporate Communications Division stated that abolishing matriculation would restrict students’ opportunities to pursue higher education and would not align with the country’s long-term educational development goals.

UPSI remains confident that the Ministry of Higher Education and the Ministry of Education are committed to ensuring Malaysian children have access to higher education opportunities in line with the Federal Constitution and National Education Philosophy.

The university sincerely hopes the issue will not develop into a prolonged polemic and urges all parties to work together in upholding the quality of the country’s higher education.

This statement comes in response to recent calls from Universiti Malaya Association of New Youth president Tang Yi Ze to abolish the matriculation programme in favour of using STPM results as the sole benchmark for public university entry. – Bernama