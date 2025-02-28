SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 February 2025 - GAC AION, the electric vehicle division of VINCAR Group, is pleased to announce the launch of the Aion V electric SUV. This new model introduces advanced features and a sustainable design, setting new benchmarks in the electric vehicle market.

Product Highlights

The AION V offers a WLTP range of 485km per charge, making it the longest-range option in Category A. It features 3C fast charging technology, allowing up to 300 km of range to be recharged in 15 minutes, the fastest charging EV in its category. Designed for comfort, it includes a spacious interior with 180-degree lie-flat front seats and massage seats, a first in its category.

Design and Luxury

The Aion V electric SUV features a T-Rex Cyber Design with geometric shapes and full LED headlights, available in eight colour options. The interior is designed for comfort and convenience, incorporating soft-touch materials, premium leather seating, and front seats with memory, massage, heating, and ventilation functions. Additional features include a smart multi-function refrigerator, a panoramic glass roof, and a 9-speaker premium sound system with noise-reducing cabin materials to enhance the driving experience.

Innovative Technology

Equipped with the Snapdragon 8155P processor and AEP 3.0 platform, the Aion V smart car is designed for efficient performance and responsive operation. It includes L2 intelligent driver assistance and intelligent navigation with charging station search capabilities for enhanced safety and convenience. Future models are set to be upgraded to L2+, incorporating automatic parking and highway drive assist. The vehicle also supports voice control, CarPlay, and Android Auto for seamless connectivity.

Safety and Performance

The Aion V electric SUV is built with a high-strength body, utilising 72% lightweight materials and Magazine Battery 2.0 technology, designed to meet EURO NCAP’s 5-star safety standards. The battery has undergone extensive testing, demonstrating stability under various conditions. Safety features include a centre airbag, extended airbag curtain, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera system, providing enhanced driver awareness and occupant protection.

Sustainable Impact

Aligned with sustainable transportation goals, the Aion V electric SUV operates under a zero-emissions design, reducing pollution and improving energy efficiency. Its 18-in-1 Integrated Power Unit achieves 17.2 kWh/100 km energy consumption, while Silicon Carbide Technology optimises power usage and extends driving range. The Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery enhances safety, sustainability, and longevity, supporting the brand’s commitment to energy-efficient electric mobility.

“Our new Aion V model epitomises GAC AION’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what electric vehicles can offer. We are not just selling cars; we’re paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future where electric mobility is accessible to everyone,“ shared Ernest Tan, Deputy CEO, VINCAR Group.

Market Availability

The Aion V electric SUV will be available for purchase on 26 February 2025, exclusively through the authorised dealer GAC AION and VINCAR Group. It is priced at $174,988, with a launch discount of $6,000, bringing the effective price to $168,988. The price is valid until March 5, 2025, at 12 PM, and includes a COE rebate of $87,000 under the Non-Guaranteed 8 Bids scheme.

For more details or to book a test drive, visit the Aion V website.

https://aionev.com.sg/

https://www.facebook.com/aion.sg/

https://www.instagram.com/aion.sg/#