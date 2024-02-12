Galaxy Entertainment Group Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR with Exclusive Festive Offers Across a Diverse Array of Hotels and Dining Brands

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2024 - In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Galaxy Entertainment Group, (hereafter referred to as “GEG”), has rolled out an array of spectacular hotel and dining offers across all GEG properties from December 1. These initiatives aim to promote a joyful atmosphere citywide, allowing local residents and international visitors to celebrate this significant milestone together.

At this significant moment for the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, the world-class luxury integrated resorts—Galaxy Macau™ (hereafter referred to as “Galaxy Macau”), owned by GEG—creates an unforgettable festive experience for both local and worldwide tourists. From December 1 to December 31, guests visiting can enjoy a variety of discounts and exclusive privileges, including a MOP250 dining credit plus an array of accommodation benefits will be offered during stay at the selection of world-class hotels – Broadway Hotel, Andaz Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, and JW Marriott Hotel Macau. As the integrated resort with the most Forbes Five-Star hotels worldwide, Galaxy Macau is renowned for its top-notch service, and guests have the opportunity to immerse themselves in five-star indulgence at some of the world’s finest hotels.

Renowned as a Creative City of Gastronomy, which blends the essence of Eastern and Western cultures, Macau is the ultimate destination for the discerning foodies. To allow guests to indulge in exquisite dishes and fully immerse themselves in Macau’s vibrant food culture, hotels and restaurants under GEG—dedicated to creating diverse dining experiences—will present exclusive gastronomic offers across more than 30 restaurants and bars at StarWorld Hotel, Galaxy Macau and Broadway Macau™ to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Macau SAR. These include Michelin-starred experiences, regional Chinese specialties, and authentic local delicacies. From December 1 through December 20, guests can savor exclusive menus while enjoying a 25% discount on dining and special offers on fine delights (MOP 75 / MOP 25), as well as the opportunity to receive complimentary dishes and extra discounts at Concession Counter of Galaxy Cinema.

In addition to hotel and dining offers, Galaxy Macau is introducing special promotions for spa and entertainment, providing the perfect opportunity for guests to relax and rejuvenate. At the internationally acclaimed Banyan Tree SPA Macau, guests can enjoy 25% off on the second treatment when they buy one selected massage treatments, while the Foot Hub offers a 25% off on selected body massages and facial treatments. Meanwhile, guests can explore unmatched virtual reality fun with its “buy one get one free” promotion at Macau’s largest immersive “real scene + full-sensory VR” experience, the “Love Between Fairy and Devil” VR Immersive Experience Center, ensuring an unforgettable journey into the world of cutting-edge virtual reality.

This season, a Symphony of Joy resounds throughout the resort, and guests will have the chance to win rewards totalling up to MOP 25 million in luxurious travel, gourmet dining, entertainment, and shopping experiences, adding an extra touch of delight to every day of the festive season.

GEG has introduced various initiatives alongside local residents and visitors to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Macau SAR. By hosting festive events and vibrant activities, GEG aims to align with the “Tourism+” strategy to promote diversified development, contributing to solidifying Macau’s position as a “World Center of Tourism and Leisure”.

For more details about GEG’s activities, special discounts and exclusive privileges celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Macau SAR, please visit the official Galaxy Macau website at https://www.galaxymacau.com/geg-celebrates-25th-anniversary-macau-sar-you/?noRedirect=1